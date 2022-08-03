ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: Youth and anarchy in ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’

By LINDSEY BAHR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5wwE_0h3c48MO00
1 of 7

“ Bodies Bodies Bodies ” might just be the first great Gen Z thriller. In director Halina Reijn’s film is a razor-sharp satire of a very specific kind of modern privilege set inside an escalating murder mystery in a remote mansion as a hurricane rages outside.

Dripping in neon, platitudes, sweat and fear, “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” opening in New York and Los Angeles Friday, is playful, cutting and never dull. The events are limited to one long night, but the toxic tensions were boiling over long before an actual corpse is introduced to the party.

Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) has decided to take her new girlfriend, Bee (Maria Bakalova), to meet her oldest friend, David (Pete Davidson), who is hosting a kind of end of the world rager in his parents’ mansion to ride out a hurricane. Sophie reassures Bee that her friends aren’t as nihilistic as they seem online and Bee looks on like anyone in a new relationship would: With nervous hope.

It is not immediately evident that this film is about the young adult children of obscene wealth until Sophie drives up to a mansion that Daisy Buchanan might find impressive. This is no 1980s-greed-is-good portrait of young affluence, with cashmere cable knits and Lacoste polos, nor is it a ’90s version bedecked in designer logos. These are the kids who only other wealthy kids would recognize as wealthy, who know enough to apologize for their privilege but also enough to be wary of outsiders. Not that those friendships borne out of the same boarding schools and tax brackets are somehow intrinsically safer, they’re just the devil they happen to know.

In the back of the house David, his girlfriend, Emma (Chase Sui Wonders), and their friends Jordan (Myha’la Herrold) and Alice (Rachel Sennott), all excellent in their roles, are in the pool partying with an exhibitionists’ abandonment, like they want everyone they hope is watching to think they think no one is watching. It soon becomes wildly clear that Bee is one of those outsiders and that Sophie was not, exactly, expected. They are anything-goes youths, except when it comes to the sin of not having responded “yes” in a text chain.

The title of the film is derived from a game they play that involves slapping, shots and a fake killing. When the lights come back on, they have to find the body and figure out the murderer. But this tense game only brings out the festering wounds in the group and several quit in protest, including Alice’s boyfriend Greg (Lee Pace), who is trying to fit in with a crowd that is probably two decades younger then him. And then the real murders start.

Bee becomes our innocent eyes and ears to whole confusing, debaucherously bloody endeavor in which the social contract expires along with everyone’s cell phone service. The film, written by Sarah DeLappe and based on a story by Kristen Roupenian (who wrote the viral New Yorker story “Cat Person”) acutely exposes how quickly social dramas and slights can seem like cause for murder. And yet even as things devolve and more friends are murdered, the dwindling surviving characters try their best to avoid microaggressions and triggering words as though navigating a fight on Twitter.

I won’t deprive anyone of the pleasure of the surprises to come. But the reveal just makes you want to watch the whole thing again.

“Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,” an A24 release playing in New York and Los Angeles Friday and nationwide on Aug. 12, is rated R by the Motion Picture Association for “for violence, bloody images, drug use, sexual references, and pervasive language.” Running time: 95 minutes. Three stars out of four.

—-

MPA Definition of R: Restricted. Under 17 requires accompanying parent or adult guardian.

—-

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Prey’ Star Dakota Beavers Talks Upending Traditional Native Representation in His First Acting Role

Click here to read the full article. “Prey” may be an entry in the “Predator” saga, but it stands on its own by taking on-screen representation to the next level. In his first-ever acting role, actor Dakota Beavers looks at the film as a step in the right direction for an industry that has been historically fraught with problems regarding the representation of Native American identities. “Being Native is a part of who I am,” Beavers said. “Being able to represent Native people as accurately as you can with [producer] Jhane Myers — who is a Comanche woman herself — as...
MOVIES
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amandla Stenberg
Person
Pete Davidson
Vibe

Emmett Till’s Mother Fights For Justice In New Biopic Trailer, ‘Till’

From the mind of Clemency director Chinonye Chukwu comes the biopic Till, a film about Mamie Till-Mobley’s search for justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son Emmett Till in Mississippi circa 1955. The movie’s official logline reads, “In Mamie’s poignant journey of grief turned to action, we see...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The best A24 movies – from The Witch to Moonlight

What are the best A24 movies? Since launching in 2012, A24 has become a mark of quality. If you see that logo, you can be sure you’re seering of the best movies of the last decade. So many modern classics have been produced by the studio, from a number of notable first-time directors.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anarchy
Popculture

'Thirteen Lives' Star Joel Edgerton Reflects on Dangerous 'First Taste of Diving' With His Father (Exclusive)

Prime Video's newest movie release is Thirteen Lives, a survival biopic that recounts the real-life 2018 story of a youth soccer team in Thailand, who became trapped in a series of caves after rainwater flooded the tunnels. The film follows the massive rescue effort, made up of military personnel and volunteers from across the globe, including a team of expert cave divers portrayed on-screen by Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, Tom Bateman and Paul Gleeson. PopCulture.com spoke with the cast, ahead of the film release, and during our conversation with Eggerton, Mortenson and Teeradon "James" Supapunpinyo, the former reflected on his the dangerous "first taste of diving" with his father when he was a teenager.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Why John Wayne Once Entered a Legal Battle Over ‘True Grit’

John Wayne only won a single Academy Award during his legendary career, and the Duke wanted to make sure its value was recognized. The film in question, of course, is 1969’s True Grit. Based on Charles Portis’ novel of the same name, Wayne plays a tough, drunken one-eyed U.S. Marshal. He teams with a Texas Ranger (Glen Campbell) and a young woman (Kim Darby) to find the killer of her father.
MOVIES
TVLine

Mike Tyson Slams Hulu Over Upcoming Miniseries: 'They Stole My Life Story'

Click here to read the full article. Boxing champ Mike Tyson has made himself clear: He does not approve of Hulu’s upcoming limited series Mike. “Don’t let Hulu fool you,” he shared in a statement on Instagram. “I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block.” But he didn’t stop there. He doubled-down in the caption, writing: “Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me.” — In a...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Huesera’ Review: Gripping Body Horror Tackles Anxieties of Pregnancy

The star of Michelle Garza Cervera’s narrative debut, Huesera, is Natalia Solián’s range of facial expressions. The actress plays Valeria Hernandez, the protagonist of this chilling body horror, with a sly, concentrated determination. See the flash of disgust in her eyes as she meets the gaze of a child playfully contorting their face at a doctor’s office. Look at her lips twitch when she learns of her pregnancy. Watch her face fall at the thought of converting her carpentry workshop into a nursery. It’s fair to say that Valeria does not want a child. And it’s no stretch to proclaim that...
CELEBRITIES
aiptcomics

‘Faith’ review: True story of kung-fu Catholic cult ready to save the world

Faith is a documentary that serves as a great example of truth being stranger than fiction. Shot over three and a half months, the film is about the Guerrieri della Luce (The Warriors of Light) a 20 year old Catholic sect comprised of mostly former martial arts champions. The group train with the Master so they will be ready to save humanity when the Apocalypse comes.
RELIGION
Rolling Stone

‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Is a Crime Against Slasher Flicks

Click here to read the full article. There are violent crimes committed in A24’s disappointing new slasher, Bodies Bodies Bodies, including a machete to the neck and a tumble down the stairs like something out of HBO’s The Staircase. But none of this bloodletting is as grievous as the crime committed by the movie itself, which takes a pair of actresses that gave two of the funnier comic turns in recent memory — Rachel Sennott of Shiva Baby and Maria Bakalova of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm — and whittles almost all of their magic down to nothing. By the end of...
MOVIES
IndieWire

The 15 Best Spy Movies, from ‘Enemy of the State’ to ‘North by Northwest’

Click here to read the full article. Shaken, stirred, or even streamed, spy movies make up many of the most exciting, edge-of-your-seat stories the movies have to offer. From the harrowing heights of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise to the suave savvy of six James Bonds, espionage has become the thematic ground on which some of cinema’s most epic dramas, thrillers, and comedies (hello, “Austin Powers”) are built. Even films primarily centered on other subject matter make frequent use of spy drama beats (see Star Wars and Marvel, for starters), proving it’s a bedrock source for onscreen entertainment. The espionage genre is...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A distressing true-life survival thriller seizes hold of #1 on streaming

While there’s always an air of cynicism surrounding harrowing true-life events being turned into glossy Hollywood movies, especially when the danger to descend into cloying sentimentality is very real, Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives has been winning widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences. At the time of writing,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy