ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Justice Department details threats against election workers

By MARINA VILLENEUVE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dqNEW_0h3c47Tf00
1 of 10

The U.S. Justice Department has charged five people for making threats of violence against election workers amid a rising wave of harassment and intimidation tied to the 2020 presidential election, a top official told U.S. senators Wednesday.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite said one charge has led to a conviction so far through a task force launched last year as reports of threats to election officials, workers and volunteers raised concerns about safety and the security of future elections.

Overall, the department has investigated more than 1,000 harassing and threatening messages directed at election workers. Roughly 100 of those have risen to the level of potential prosecution. Polite estimated at least three more people have been charged for such threats at the state level.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee that those numbers likely do not account for countless more incidents nationwide, including election workers accosted on the street, that are not referred to federal prosecutors.

“We have thousands and thousands of election workers all throughout our country, and yes there has been a rise in all kinds of threats,” Hirono said. “So the thousand referrals sounds like a very small number.”

Polite said the department has tried to encourage election staff to come forward with any kind of harassing or offensive communication. As an example of one case, he detailed the charge against a Texas man who threatened to kill government officials in Georgia after the 2020 election.

“He said he was threatening to end the lives of these traitors and take back our country by force, threatened to exterminate these people, and he threatened to put a bullet behind their ears,” Polite said.

Polite said prosecutors have had to balance safeguarding free speech rights with the onslaught of troubling phone calls, emails and social media posts targeting election workers. The intimidation efforts have especially targeted election officials in the battleground states where Donald Trump contested his loss to President Joe Biden.

Michigan’s secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, recalled for committee when dozens of protesters were outside her own home in December 2020, shouting “obscenities and graphic threats.”

“As a result, there is an omnipresent feeling of anxiety and dread that permeates our daily lives and those of our families,” said Benson, a Democrat.

She said too many election officials feel unsafe and fear for the safety of their colleagues and the security of future elections. State lawmakers have failed to set aside enough money for election security, she said.

“We are threatened with arrest for simply doing our jobs, for educating citizens about the right to vote. Or we are inundated with burdensome and often nonsensical, unnecessary demands for information and access to secure election equipment,” Benson said.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, a Republican who has had talks with Democrats about potential voting legislation, asked Polite if he supports increased penalties for people found guilty of threats against election workers. Tillis noted that he has received two voicemails in recent days from a man who threatened to kill him.

“Any leverage that we can gain in terms of increasing the potential deterrence value of charges of enforcement actions here is absolutely critical,” Polite said.

A bipartisan bill in the Senate would double the federal penalties to up to two years in prison for those who threaten election workers, poll watchers, voters or candidates.

“Legal action is the last line of defense,” said New Mexico’s secretary of state, Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver, who spoke about receiving death threats during the 2020 election that forced her leave her home. “We will not stop such threats until the lies stop, the rhetoric gets racheted down and elected officials, the media, political parties and others find better ways to come together and educate the public about the realities of how elections are conducted.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
POLITICO

A Georgia district attorney opposes Lindsey Graham’s attempt to quash a subpoena in a probe of efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Graham’s “actions certainly appear interconnected with former President Trump’s similar efforts to pressure Georgia election officials," Fani Willis said. To quash or not to quash: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis spelled out the scope of her office's investigation and its focus on Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) in a Thursday federal court filing responding to his attempts to challenge a special grand jury subpoena. It’s the latest step in Willis’ fast-paced investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Security
The Associated Press

Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden’s most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it. A summer lawmaking blitz has sent bipartisan bills addressing gun violence and boosting the nation’s high-tech manufacturing sector to Biden’s desk, and the president is now on the cusp of securing what he called the “final piece” of his economic agenda with Senate passage of a Democrats-only climate and prescription drug deal...
WASHINGTON, DC
Rolling Stone

Conservatives Are Pushing Absurd Excuses for Kansas Voting to Protect Abortion Access

Anti-choice conservatives are scrambling to place a positive spin on the failure of a Kansas ballot initiative on Tuesday that would have amended the state constitution to allow greater restrictions on abortion care. The red-state referendum going down in a landslide is the latest indication of the unpopularity the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This vote makes clear what we know: the majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
490K+
Post
476M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy