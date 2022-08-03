Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Natural resources – Part 5

Read on townline.org
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
wabi.tv
It’s Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend!
Maine (WABI) - A local blueberry farm held its first “You-Pick” event Saturday to kick off Maine Wild Blueberry Weekend. We stopped by Copeland Hill Farms in Holden Friday to find out what’s in store. Maine’s blueberry harvest is getting into full swing as the berries start...
Down East
3 New Maine Novels for Your Summer Reading List
Home for the summer from his chichi boarding school, Damariscotta native Andrew is dismayed to find his dad has secured him a job at the (fictional) Thatch Lobster Pound. The work is grueling, and his boss, Ed, just two years his senior, never misses a chance to chide Andrew about his comparatively cushy upbringing. Andrew can’t wait to escape Maine; Ed is quite content to live and work on the midcoast, as have generations of Thatches before him. Even before Andrew quits, there’s no love lost between the two.
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
My partner, Rob, slid the June issue across the table to me one morning, saying, “I bet you can’t identify where this photo was taken,” with a twinkle in his eye. I smiled and said, “It’s my Uncle Jamie’s house on Monhegan Island!” My uncle, Jamie Wyeth, fell in love with Monhegan Island as a young man and eventually purchased Rockwell Kent’s house on Lobster Cove. It brings me such joy to report that as I write this at 7 A.M., my uncle is sipping his morning coffee in his kitchen at the Kent House and smiling as he looks out the window at the D.T. Sheridan wreck.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MDOT Moves Ahead with Plan to Replace Bridge Between Topsham and Brunswick
The Frank J. Wood bridge was built in 1932 to span the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham. Like many bridges in Maine, it has begun to deteriorate to the point where a new bridge is needed. In September of 2017, the Brunswick-Topsham Bridge Design Advisory released some artist renderings...
New recovery house opens in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
The World Series is Coming to Maine and Gifford’s Ice Cream is Involved
Just like football tends to be a way of life for southern and midwestern states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, Little League seems to be a way of life in New England. Multiple times, Northern New England has been represented in the Little League World Series that is played every August, but never has a major Little League event taken place in the area.
Sale of Hampden waste facility approved Friday
HAMPDEN, Maine — The advanced municipal Hampden waste facility has just been approved for sale by a judge on Friday. The Municipal Review Committee was approved to purchase the Hampden waste facility after months-long negotiations between the Bondholder Trustee, the Receiver, Lienholders, and the organization, according to a news release issued Friday by the MRC.
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10
This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
Bangor could be home to Maine's first tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — Real estate developers in Bangor have a plan that could help turn an underutilized piece of land into new housing opportunities. Louie Morrison is leading a project to create Maine's first tiny home community. Morrison's plan is to build 37 tiny homes to rent or resell...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
How to be cool: Five Islands
“Real Feel” temperature Sunday, 99 degrees! Cray! Cray!. One “beat-the-heat for a little while” strategy is to head to the Five Isands Lobster Shack on Georgetown island. Prettiest little harbor with real lobster fishers (There are lobster-women, you know), an ice cream shack featuring Gifford’s (the REAL thing), and beer. Here’s a video, see for yourself. https://fiveislandslobster.com/videos/
Another Central Maine Resident Dies In Motorcycle Crash
Sadly, we are on course to have a record year for motorcycle crash deaths in the State of Maine. As of Friday, we had at least 22 motorcycle crash fatalities in 2022. Unfortunately, it appears that number has increased again... According to the KJ, a 34 year old man from...
WMTW
Need a sweet treat? Maine has some of the best ice cream in New England
Who makes the best ice cream in all of New England? Yankee Magazine is out with its list of best ice cream stands. Many of the stands are in Maine. At Toots in North Yarmouth, all the ice cream has to be made in-house and by hand. The shop is...
wabi.tv
Work on the next phase of the Brewer Riverwalk set to begin Monday
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Work on the next phase of the Brewer Riverwalk is set to begin Monday. The Maine Department of Transportation says work includes paving a new ten-foot-wide multi-use path as well as installing lighting, Wi-Fi, benches, and trash receptacles. Construction will begin at Hardy Street and continue...
2 New Winners Appear in Speedway 95’s Victory Lane -Saturday August 6th Results
In a night that was filled with gaps in the action caused by long caution periods, two new faces appeared in the speedway's Coastal Auto Parts Victory Lane. In the Gray's Earthworks Street Stocks, Scott Modery of Hermon, who won last year's Ikey Dorr Memorial 100, appeared in victory lane for the first time in the 2022 season, leading the caution free 25 lap feature from start to finish. Modery pulled pole sitter Steve Kimball of Hermon off the line and maintained the lead to the checkers while Kimball stayed in second for the entire distance. A three way battle for the third position developed in the closing laps, with James Doucette of Skowhegan posting his first top three of the season finishing ahead of Kris Watson of Kenduskeag and Cole Robinson of Clinton who rounded out the top five in that order.
wabi.tv
Mexico death being investigated by Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit
MEXICO, Maine (WMTW) - Maine State Police are investigating a death in the Oxford County town of Mexico. The agency confirmed Saturday evening that state police are assisting Mexico police in a death investigation. The death occurred on Intervale Avenue, according to Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright. No details on...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Amidst Maine housing crunch, Auburn and Lewiston markets on the verge of a boom
Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque says a new downtown development is just the start of a cycle of rapid development that includes more market-rate housing. "This is just a warm-up," Levesque said, referencing the recently-announced development that includes apartments and a brewery. "August is going to sizzle in Auburn,” he said.
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
