California State

Gerry Rawlinson
3d ago

Stop! Put your hands in the air! Slowly place the glass of water on the ground. You have the right to be silent. You do not have the right to use water. If you cannot afford to be a government official, one will be appointed to represent you.

Bye Bye Newsome
3d ago

The biggest problem is people don’t realize this is another grab of how the government is trying to control us! If we spent more money on creating reservoirs instead of a bullet train then our problem would be resolved in due time.

AFCalifornia
3d ago

They should implement free help to fix broken sprinklers, broken water lines, leaking toilets, this would be more of a support to the people

CBS LA

LADWP reports encouraging water conservation numbers for July

As California continues to work through one of the worst droughts in state history, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has released encouraging data to show that water conservation methods are working.The drought, now in its third year, is reportedly the worst drought in more than 1,200 years in California. The driest months of the ongoing drought thus far were from January to March this year, prompting a series of restrictions throughout the state.In the month of July, officials projected an 11% reduction in water use compared the same month in both 2021 and 2020. It was also...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

North Carolina company's move to Bakersfield advances local push for tech jobs

Bakersfield's efforts to become a center of energy innovation have attracted a North Carolina company developing battery-charging technology that could one day serve California's goal of better connecting electric vehicles to the state power grid. SineWatts Inc.'s work on power inverters and electronics design have won it a series of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Person
Eric Garcetti
signalscv.com

Castaic residents see 1000% increase in fire insurance

Residents of a Castaic condominium complex are wondering why an estimated 1000% increase to their fire insurance rates would happen in as little as three years, but say answers to this question are hard to come by. Cimmaron Oaks, a condominium complex on the 31000 block of The Old Road,...
CASTAIC, CA
SFGate

Tribe: California wildfire near Oregon causes fish deaths

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A wildfire burning in a remote area just south of the Oregon border appears to have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Klamath River fish, the Karuk Tribe said Saturday. The tribe said in a statement that...
OREGON STATE
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Water Conservation#Water Police#Waste Water#Water Waste#Manteca City Council#The Los Angeles Times
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/

