Humidity, heat to crank up in New Hampshire for Thursday; heat advisory posted

WMUR.com
Video: Another day of humid heat
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hazy, hot, and humid weather continues through the weekend. Daily shower and thunderstorm chances exist into next week. A slow-moving front should finally bring some relief by the end of the work week. A heat advisory is in effect for central and southern NH through Sunday...
Farmers' Almanac Predicts Frigid, Stormy Winter For Massachusetts, Northeast
The Farmers' Almanac recently released its predictions for the Northeast's winter weather and put short: get your shovels ready. Expect the cold to start earlier than usual. While most of Massachusetts is suffering under the sweltering summer sun, fall is just around the corner, and it will pack an early punch, the annual almanac claims.
WMUR.com
Video: Heat advisory in effect for central and southern NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hazy, hot, and humid weather continues into the weekend. Daily shower and thunderstorm chances exist into next week, but coverage should be isolated through Sunday. A slow-moving front should finally bring some relief by the middle of next week. A heat advisory is in effect for...
WMUR.com
Storm chances continue, with downpours, lightning possible
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The hot and humid weather continues for New Hampshire into the weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday evening. Highs on Friday will be slightly cooler than Thursday but will push into the 80s and low 90s. Heat indices, a measure of what the temperature feels like for people, will reach the mid to upper 90's for many spots through early evening.
Major damage reported in New Hampshire as severe storms move through
HOLLIS, N.H. — A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, causing extensive damage across town, NBC 10 Boston reports. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning, and hail, and numerous wires and trees are down. The Hollis Fire Department said...
WMUR.com
Air continues to stay hot, humid after thunderstorms in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The air will continue to be warm and humid after thunderstorms rolled through New Hampshire Sunday. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Carroll County. It expired at 6 p.m. Strong gusts of wind and penny-sized hail were possible. If outdoors during storms, be sure to...
thetrek.co
Last few days in New Hampshire
We woke up expecting our night last night at The Greenhouse to be a figment of our imagination but it was in fact real. Gary and Cheryl left out more water for us so we filled up, ate a quick breakfast and hit the trail. We had a great time at the Greenhouse and cannot stress enough that this is a must do for all thru-hikers!
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Expire for Boston Area, Parts of NH
Severe thunderstorm warnings were in place Friday afternoon for parts of New Hampshire and Massachusetts — including much of the Boston area — have since expired. See all severe weather alerts in your area here. Heat and humidity share the headlines with afternoon showers and storms as the...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
WMUR.com
Video: Record heat possible Thursday in New Hampshire
Dangerously high heat and humidity surges in on Thursday. It could end up being the hottest day of the year. With the humidity factored in there could be a few southern towns with feel like temperatures near 100 degrees. Plan now for a very hot and humid day. And relief doesn't come anytime soon...
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire residents try to beat heat as records fall
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire residents sought out pools and splash pads Thursday as record-high heat moved in. Manchester (99) broke a record set decades ago. Portsmouth (94) and Concord (98) also hit new record temperatures for Aug. 4, while Nashua (97) tied theirs. Rochester, meanwhile, reached 100 degrees for first time in 11 years.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Friday afternoon. The warning is for West central Worcester County, East central Hampshire County, and Southeastern Franklin County, according to the National Weather Service. The warning was initially issued until 3:45 p.m. but the...
These Are 10 of the Best Places to Get a Massage in New Hampshire
Self care is no longer looked at as an unnecessary indulgence. It is an integral part of living a balanced life. How are you supposed to show up as your best self to work or in your personal relationships if you don't take care of yourself?. I am not a...
From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state
Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
Step Back in Time at These 10 Historic New Hampshire Restaurants
We all know that there's no shortage of historic places to visit all over New England. Being one of the oldest regions in the country, there are plenty of homes, businesses, graveyards, and other landmarks in the area that have been around for centuries. And if walls could talk, their stories would undoubtedly be fascinating to hear.
WMUR.com
‘Pack a Pack’ drive continues; goal is to help 3,000 New Hampshire students
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The annual “Pack a Pack” drive to benefit New Hampshire students in need wraps up this weekend. The goal is to provide backpacks filled with school supplies for 3,000 children across New Hampshire. >> How to donate: Send cash | Buy supplies through Amazon...
WMUR.com
What's the best barbecue place in New Hampshire?
WMUR.com wants to know the very best things in New Hampshire in our weekly segment, Viewers' Choice. Now that we're in the thick of summer, we're feeling like some tasty barbecue is in order. For some, nothing beats cooking on your own grill, but if you want to go out for some barbecue food, where do you go?
New Hampshire’s Top 10 Fun Facts According to Reddit
I've said it before and I'll say it again, Reddit is my new favorite place on the internet. So many interesting conversations are happening in these threads, and the comments often have me howling with laughter. Is everyone on Reddit a stand-up comedian? It seems like it. I've also noticed...
WMUR.com
Donations pour in for annual Pack a Pack backpack drive
CONCORD, N.H. — Thousands of New Hampshire families will get help with back-to-school costs thanks to the generosity shown in WMUR's annual Pack a Pack drive. Donations have been pouring in to provide backpacks filled with school supplies to Granite State children. The goal is to fill 3,000 backpacks...
