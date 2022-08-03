ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Humidity, heat to crank up in New Hampshire for Thursday; heat advisory posted

By Hayley LaPoint
WMUR.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMUR.com

Video: Another day of humid heat

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hazy, hot, and humid weather continues through the weekend. Daily shower and thunderstorm chances exist into next week. A slow-moving front should finally bring some relief by the end of the work week. A heat advisory is in effect for central and southern NH through Sunday...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Heat advisory in effect for central and southern NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hazy, hot, and humid weather continues into the weekend. Daily shower and thunderstorm chances exist into next week, but coverage should be isolated through Sunday. A slow-moving front should finally bring some relief by the middle of next week. A heat advisory is in effect for...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Storm chances continue, with downpours, lightning possible

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The hot and humid weather continues for New Hampshire into the weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday evening. Highs on Friday will be slightly cooler than Thursday but will push into the 80s and low 90s. Heat indices, a measure of what the temperature feels like for people, will reach the mid to upper 90's for many spots through early evening.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
thetrek.co

Last few days in New Hampshire

We woke up expecting our night last night at The Greenhouse to be a figment of our imagination but it was in fact real. Gary and Cheryl left out more water for us so we filled up, ate a quick breakfast and hit the trail. We had a great time at the Greenhouse and cannot stress enough that this is a must do for all thru-hikers!
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Sunscreen#Humid
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Record heat possible Thursday in New Hampshire

Dangerously high heat and humidity surges in on Thursday. It could end up being the hottest day of the year. With the humidity factored in there could be a few southern towns with feel like temperatures near 100 degrees. Plan now for a very hot and humid day. And relief doesn't come anytime soon...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire residents try to beat heat as records fall

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire residents sought out pools and splash pads Thursday as record-high heat moved in. Manchester (99) broke a record set decades ago. Portsmouth (94) and Concord (98) also hit new record temperatures for Aug. 4, while Nashua (97) tied theirs. Rochester, meanwhile, reached 100 degrees for first time in 11 years.
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NWS
Boston

From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state

Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
SALEM, NH
94.9 HOM

Step Back in Time at These 10 Historic New Hampshire Restaurants

We all know that there's no shortage of historic places to visit all over New England. Being one of the oldest regions in the country, there are plenty of homes, businesses, graveyards, and other landmarks in the area that have been around for centuries. And if walls could talk, their stories would undoubtedly be fascinating to hear.
RESTAURANTS
WMUR.com

What's the best barbecue place in New Hampshire?

WMUR.com wants to know the very best things in New Hampshire in our weekly segment, Viewers' Choice. Now that we're in the thick of summer, we're feeling like some tasty barbecue is in order. For some, nothing beats cooking on your own grill, but if you want to go out for some barbecue food, where do you go?
RESTAURANTS
94.3 WCYY

New Hampshire’s Top 10 Fun Facts According to Reddit

I've said it before and I'll say it again, Reddit is my new favorite place on the internet. So many interesting conversations are happening in these threads, and the comments often have me howling with laughter. Is everyone on Reddit a stand-up comedian? It seems like it. I've also noticed...
POLITICS
WMUR.com

Donations pour in for annual Pack a Pack backpack drive

CONCORD, N.H. — Thousands of New Hampshire families will get help with back-to-school costs thanks to the generosity shown in WMUR's annual Pack a Pack drive. Donations have been pouring in to provide backpacks filled with school supplies to Granite State children. The goal is to fill 3,000 backpacks...
CONCORD, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy