Moorhead Police investigating shots fired, seeking information from public

Red River Valley SWAT: Local community support is bringing us "good resources"
(Fargo, ND) -- Red River Valley SWAT spoke with WDAY Radio about how the agency determines when they are deployed, the staff they have on call, and multiple other topics. West Fargo Police Sergeant and Red River Valley SWAT Team Leader Craig Danielson says the team is made from a combination of multiple departments from across our region. He says the wide variety of agencies bring many resouces to the department in return.
Fargo Police Department to host Academy Graduation and Swearing in Ceremony Monday
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department will celebrate the graduation of nearly two dozen recruits from the most recent Fargo Police Academy. The Graduation ceremony will take place at 10 a.m in the City Commission Chambers located within Fargo City Hall. Immediately following the graduation ceremony, a swearing in ceremony will take place for 15 graduates who are joining Fargo's Police Department. New officers will then begin patrol training following the two ceremonies.
West Fargo restaurant catches fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
West Fargo Fire Department invites public to input session for strategic plan
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is hosting a public stakeholder meeting, and you are invited. The meeting takes place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 16th inside the Lt. Adam Gustafson East Training Room as West Fargo City Hall.. The purpose of this meeting is to gather community feedback on the department’s functions and programs. This information will inform a new strategic plan that is built around the community.
Fargo School Board could drop the Pledge of Allegiance. Tragedy leads to toy drive. Gunfire at Mall of America.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How reciting the Pledge of Allegiance could soon become a thing of the past for a local school board. A toy drive is happening now in Fargo to remember two brothers who died in a car accident on a local highway. Gunfire breaks out at the Mall of America. How police are now searching for the suspect.
Clay County pesticide collection process to begin in late August
(Clay County, MN) -- Empty agricultural pesticide containers will be collected at the Clay County Landfill in Hawley Monday, August 22nd through Friday, August 26th from 8:30am- 4:00pm each day. Officials say the containers must be triple rinsed, caps and labels must be removed, you must string the containers on...
Lady A cancels several North Dakota performances, including Fargo show
(Fargo, ND) -- Lady A is canceling concerts in Fargo, Minot and Sioux Falls, as well as the rest of its 2022 Fall tour. A message from the band said that Charles Kelley would be working on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy,...
Fargo School Board to consider rescinding pledge of allegiance at open of meetings
(Fargo, ND) -- The Pledge of Allegiance recited at the beginning for Fargo School Board meetings could be a thing of the past after the next meeting. Board member Seth Holden recently asked the Governance Committee to discuss adding an agenda item to a board meeting on the pledge, which has been recited since the April 12th board meeting after former board member David Paulson pushed to get the issue into discussion. Now, at the August 9th school board meeting, that could be reversed.
Fargo School Board President joins WDAY Midday to speak on new role, working with new colleagues, and her future goals for the board
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo School Board's newest president joined WDAY Midday to give an update on new board positions, future school board operations, and more. Dr. Tracy Newman, Fargo's newest School Board President, began the conversation with her nomination to the position. She expressed her gratitude for not only the public but for her colleagues as well.
Sheyenne High School Graduate to receive National Merit Scholarship
(West Fargo, ND) -- A Sheyenne High School Graduate has been selected by the University of Oklahoma to receive a national scholarship. Graduate Henry Christiansen was selected by the University of Oklahoma to receive their National Merit Scholarship. The scholarship will provide between $500 to $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study. Henry was announced to be one of the 16,000 semifinalists selected for the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Chris Coste Joins to Discuss the RedHawks Playoff Push
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks manager Chris Coste joined James and Jace on Flag Sports Saturday. He discusses the hurdles of a 100 game season and the adjustments that have been made to this point.
8-05-22 The Coffee Club Hour 2
01:01 - Danni Melquist - Director of Marketing at the Fargo-Moorhead Convention & Visitors Bureau. 18:22 - Matt Rau - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks General Manager. 29:03 - James "Big Game" McCarty - Flag Family Sports Director. LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club with Paul Bougie and...
