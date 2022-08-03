Moorhead Police investigating shots fired, seeking information from public

(Fargo, ND) -- The Pledge of Allegiance recited at the beginning for Fargo School Board meetings could be a thing of the past after the next meeting. Board member Seth Holden recently asked the Governance Committee to discuss adding an agenda item to a board meeting on the pledge, which has been recited since the April 12th board meeting after former board member David Paulson pushed to get the issue into discussion. Now, at the August 9th school board meeting, that could be reversed.

FARGO, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO