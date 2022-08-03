ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Gas prices drop again in NJ, around nation amid low demand

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey and around the nation amid continued low demand and further declines in crude oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.33, down eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.20 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Ex-lawmaker in Hawaii bribery case donates to campaigns

HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to...
