Clean clothes, clean hearts: KYDR laundry unit provides in all ways for flood survivors
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Of all the items donated to the flood survivors in eastern Kentucky, officials have asked that clothes not be included. The clothes are needed but there’s nowhere to put them. Clothes soaked in flood water or covered in mud have to be cleaned and washers and dryers aren’t available to those affected.
Gas prices drop again in NJ, around nation amid low demand
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped again in New Jersey and around the nation amid continued low demand and further declines in crude oil prices. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.33, down eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.20 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Ex-lawmaker in Hawaii bribery case donates to campaigns
HONOLULU (AP) — The campaign committee of former Hawaii Democratic state Rep. Ty Cullen, who pleaded guilty earlier this year after taking bribes, donated to two candidates for the state House of Representatives last month. State Campaign Spending Commission data says Friends of Ty Cullen has donated $2,000 to...
Fancy talkin’: GOP governor candidates take jabs at each other, Beshear
FANCY FARM, Ky. (KT) – While taking a couple jabs at each other, four of Kentucky’s main Republican candidates for governor in 2023 saved most of their barbs for the current office holder, Democrat Andy Beshear, during their speeches at the annual Fancy Farm picnic in western Kentucky on Saturday.
