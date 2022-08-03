ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadwood, SD

City of Deadwood prepares for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

By Sydney Thorson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCotl_0h3c1KlE00

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Bikers, bikers, and more bikers. They aren’t just in Sturgis. With the 82nd Motorcycle Rally beginning at the end of this week, many visitors have already made it to the Black Hills, including Deadwood.

Deadwood is a must-stop for bikers coming to the Sturgis Rally.

And according to Lee Harstad, the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, the city is ready for thousands of motorcycles rolling through.

“Up here in Deadwood, we are in the business of entertaining people. We are always ready for big crowds and the rally is no exception. The last few years we’ve had big crowds here even more than we anticipated and we have been able to hold the crowds and keep everybody having a good time,” Harstad said.

From annual rides to live music, Deadwood has many different events planned for rally week.

“So there is a lot of things on all ends of town happening. Then of course our individual businesses pull out all the stops and provide a great rally atmosphere as well,” Harstad said.

Are Sturgis Rally goers getting younger?

The Saloon 10 has been around for over 70 years here in downtown Deadwood. Staff say they are ready for another Sturgis Rally.

“We are prepared. We were prepared even last week,” Louie Lalonde, General Manager of Saloon 10, said.

Regardless of staffing challenges.

“They are exhausted but they are tough and we are tough. And we are excited that it’s here so bring it on,” Lalonde said.

Most importantly, the businesses and event planners hope everyone will ride responsibly and safely this year.

For the second year in a row, Harley Davidson will be taking over Outlaw Square in Downtown Deadwood, hosting concerts, vendors, and games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
KEVN

Taten’s lemonade stand is back at the Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - When the Sturgis Rally comes to mind you think motorcycles, but today we talked to someone who brought something different to the rally, lemonade. Taten’s Lemonade stand is back at the rally for its fourth year. The stand offers free water and lemonade to rallygoers but will take donations. All proceeds from the stand will go to the Crisis Intervention Shelter Service in Sturgis.
STURGIS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deadwood, SD
Government
Deadwood, SD
Sports
City
Deadwood, SD
City
Sturgis, SD
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
CASPER, WY
newscenter1.tv

Keeping everyone safe while on the road is important

RAPID CITY, S.D. – With the rally in full swing, the number of motorcyclists in the area has increased, and it’s important to know how to keep everyone safe on the roads. “There are more vehicles of all kinds in the area, so there is more traffic,” South Dakota Highway Patrol said. “There are vehicle drivers and motorcycle riders who may not be used to the narrow roads and sharp turns on the highways. There is also wildlife to watch for.”
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: 1 fatal, 4 injury crashes reported

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
STURGIS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Sioux City#Vehicles#The Sturgis Rally#The Chamber Of Commerce#Another Sturgis Rally
KELOLAND TV

Crews rescue dehydrated hiker on Sunday Gulch Trail

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Custer County rescued a dehydrated hiker on the Sunday Gulch Trail Friday afternoon. According to the Custer County S.D. Search and Rescue, crews responded to a page staying the hiker was dizzy and unable to walk. The hiker was suffering from dehydration due to the high temperatures.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Sturgis Rally to have few measures after three years of COVID

STURGIS, S.D. – With it being one of the few events that still happened in 2020, this year will mark the third Sturgis Rally with COVID-19. Despite the number of variants, people are still invited to partake and enjoy the Rally, especially since they don’t have to be in a crowded bar.
STURGIS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
newscenter1.tv

I-90 accident on Thursday near Deadwood Ave exit

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Thursday, traffic was piled up on Interstate 90 from LaCrosse Street to Deadwood Avenue. The Department of Transportation had one lane closed in the westbound lane of I-90. A 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 24-year old male stopped abruptly due to the stopped...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis Rally: What to know for the 82nd event

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s nearly rally time in South Dakota. The 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially lasts 10 days starting on Friday, August 5 and concluding on Sunday, August 14. Hundreds of thousands of motorcycles will be roaring in the Black Hills. Last year, officials estimated the...
STURGIS, SD
sdpb.org

Another gold-drilling project proposed in Black Hills, this time near Spearfish Canyon

Another company wants to conduct exploratory drilling for gold in the Black Hills — and this time the drilling sites are near Spearfish Canyon. The Black Hills National Forest announced Friday that Colorado-based Solitario Zinc Corp. plans to drill on national forest land southwest of Spearfish. The proposal is called the Golden Crest Exploration Drilling Project.
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

RCPD’s tiny patrol car, with a gigantic purpose

RAPID CITY, S.D.- A recent viral post from Little Rock Police Department, showcasing their tiny patrol car, gained over 57,000 comments and 80,000 shares. They’re not the only ones with a tiny patrol vehicle though, Rapid City Police Department has a fun sized car of their own. If you’ve...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Update on the Fish wildfire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Fish fire spread to 6476 acres with only 10% being contained as of Wednesday morning. Although the fire did not spread as much Tuesday due to the cloudy weather, wind and heat are still contributing factors in why the fire is still spreading. A...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case

DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
RAPID CITY, SD
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy