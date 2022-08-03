Sunday Edition: State Conventions, a holy weekend, and The Other Side Village

Read on ksltv.com
Related
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: KSL NewsRadio 100th anniversary; Why are Utah Democrats backing Evan McMullin?
This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright sits down with Jim Bennett from the United Utah Party to look back on the Democratic Convention in Utah. The two discuss the impact of the Utah Democratic Party throwing their support behind independent candidate for Senate Evan McMullin, instead of a candidate from their party. Doug Wright also sits down with the President of Bonneville International and a colleague from KSL to talk about the 100th anniversary of KSL NewsRadio. They talk about the significance of this historic milestone and what comes next for the longest running radio station west of the Mississippi.
KSLTV
Caution: Strong weather takes Utah into the weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah heads into the weekend with some potentially wild — and even dangerous — weather on the horizon. The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office warns of potential flooding in many of the state’s recreation areas Friday and Saturday with some strong thunderstorms in northern Utah expected Friday night.
KSLTV
Casey Scott surprises drivers for ‘Free gas Friday’
DRAPER, Utah — Gas in Utah is down $0.50 cents from one month ago, but the average price per gallon still sits at $4.76. That’s why Casey Scott was out in Salt Lake County handing out free gas cards on Friday.
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: Utah’s Water Woes
Doug Wright welcomes three guests this week to dive into Utah’s water woes. Doug discusses the state’s water plan efforts with the State Planning Coordinator, Laura Hanson. He sits down with Executive Director of The Utah Rivers Council, Zachary Frankel, to see if the plan is going to make enough of an impact. He also digs into the concerns over the Great Salt Lake’s historically low levels and the concerns over toxic dust with Kevin Perry, who is the Chair of the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Utah.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLTV
Utah mechanic excites students about mechanics by preparing them for demolition derby
For some students, summer break wasn’t much of a break. However, Sam Berky knew if the car he and his classmates were working on was going to be ready for the big demolition derby next week, you can’t take too many days off. “It’s just getting in there...
KSLTV
GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the nomination...
KSLTV
Utah water board taking steps to meter secondary water connections by 2030
SALT LAKE CITY — One of the biggest water conservation projects in the history of Utah was on the table at the Division of Water Resources Thursday. The water board reviewed 70 grant applications for projects that would put meters on more than 100,000 secondary water connections. “This is...
KSLTV
Colorado man dead after UTV accident in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A man from Colorado is dead after a UTV accident Saturday afternoon. According to Beaver County Sheriffs, the 79-year-old man was found dead near Big Johns Flat in the Tushar Mountains around 12:05 p.m. Police said he was with a group of other riders on...
RELATED PEOPLE
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: Losing Trust in U.S. institutions; Utah Gun Laws & School Safety; Record-high Gas Prices in Utah
This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright sits down with the President and CEO of The Sutherland Institute, Rick Larsen. They discuss a new Gallup poll that found American’s confidence in U.S. institutions are down. They examine why this is a concern in both the short-term and long-term, and what we can do at home to turn confidence around. Doug also discusses gun safety laws in Utah with educator and state senator, Sen. Kathleen Riebe. She talks about what we can focus on as communities to create better environments for school children. And why are gas prices falling across the country but not in Utah? Doug and Utah Representative Mike Schultz look at what is causing the high prices and how long they might last. Plus, Rep. Schultz talks about a recent ruling by the Utah Supreme Court on Utah’s Inland Port Authority.
KSLTV
Sunday Edition: Republican Primary Election Debates; Roe v. Wade impact in Utah; Drought Conditions outlook
This week on Sunday Edition Doug Wright sits down with Erik Nielsen from the Utah Debate Commission to talk about the upcoming primary election debates in June. It comes as the Utah GOP announces they’re considering breaking from the independent commission to set up its own debates. Senator Dan McCay also joins Doug on the program. They discuss the Supreme Court leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade. What does the leak mean and what impact will it have on Utahns? Sen. McCay talks to Doug about the so-called “trigger law” that would go into effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Doug also discusses Utah’s current drought conditions with drought coordinator Laura Haskell as many cities are implementing watering restrictions. Laura talks about conserving water and the “slow the flow” program.
KSLTV
Utahn takes home 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year
CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — Hours of hard work and dedication paid off as the 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year is homegrown in Utah. Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted soldiers and noncommissioned officers took a trip to Tennessee to compete in an intense six-day competition called “The National Guard Best Warrior Competition.”
KSLTV
Donations pour in after Washington boy was ripped off with counterfeit bill at his lemonade stand
(CNN) — Everett Police in Washington state is hoping the public can help identify the man that stiffed an 11-year-old boy with a fake $100 bill to buy lemonade from his stand. “Over the summer, an 11-year-old Jeremy spent his allowance money to set up a lemonade stand on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLTV
Jury orders Alex Jones to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook massacre lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he must pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
Comments / 0