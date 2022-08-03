ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

WCSO Citizen’s Academy now accepting applications

By Olivia Taggart
 4 days ago

WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for their next Citizen’s Academy.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be a Deputy Sheriff or Detention Officer, now’s your chance to find out.

The free course is offered twice a year and is open to anyone 18 years of age or older. The class will start in September and will meet on Thursday nights from 6 to 9 p.m.

Over the course of 14 weeks, students will learn about the Sheriff’s Office’s history, budget, courthouse security, criminal investigation section, patrol division, tactical driving, transport division, civil division, k-9 division, special response unit, training division, records division, identification section, firearms at the range, shoot don’t shoot scenarios, jail intelligence, tour of the detention center and so much more.

If you’re interested in applying, go to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy website and print out an application. You can mail your application in or bring it by the Law Enforcement Center located at 2815 Central Frwy. East, Wichita Falls, TX 76302.

Note: The course is an informative, community-based class and not the actual law enforcement academy for employment.

