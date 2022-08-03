Read on hypebeast.com
McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
TOMBOGO and Saucony Introduce The Butterfly
Tommy Bogo’s TOMBOGO has continued to make noise in 2022. The J Balvin co-signed label is following up on its “Nature is Healing” Earth Day capsule with the launch of its much-anticipated collaboration with American footwear brand Saucony. Showcased at New York Fashion Week in February and Paris Fashion Week in June, the duo has introduced The Butterfly as its collaborative project.
Rising Men’s Brand AKNVAS Piles On Plush Knitwear for FW22
Joining the ranks of a few directional brands that are aiming for the front of the fashion pack, AKNVAS – helmed by Danish designer Christian Juul Nielsen – is heading in the right direction. Presenting extreme yet cozy sweaters for next season’s cold months, the rising men’s brand has piled on plush knitwear for Fall Winter 2022.
KENZO Blends Military Styles and Tailoring for FW22 Drop 3
In January of this year, NIGO made his debut as KENZO’s new creative director for the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 men’s and women’s collection. Held at the Galerie Vivienne in Paris, the collection was an exhibition of multifaceted design influences and tailoring. But since its debut, the Paris-based house has a couple of FW22 collection drops and the latest addition to the catalog is Drop 3.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s pattern-rich bags such as the Supreme Duffle Bag and the Louis Vuitton Chapman Brothers Collection Messenger Bag, HBX Archives is back with a diverse range of apparel, footwear, carrying options, and collectibles for Week 82. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for...
Holiday Launches at Dover Street Market With an Exclusive Collection
Following a Pride capsule with Boyfriend Warehouse, Nick Holiday‘s Los Angeles-based Holiday streetwear label is now set to launch at Dover Street Market. To celebrate its arrival at Rei Kawakubo‘s iconic department store, Holiday has put together an exclusive collection. Available only in-store at Dover Street Market New...
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon: The Way They Were
As the couple prepare to welcome twins, look back at their whirlwind romance
88-year-old exotic dancer promises 'more clothes' will come off if she advances on 'AGT'
The America’s Got Talent Season 17 auditions finally wrapped Tuesday, and as the episode cliff-hangingly concluded, the judges were still struggling to whittle this year’s 138 successful auditioners down to the supersized 55 acts — compared to previous seasons' 36— that will compete for a Las Vegas residency and $1 million prize. Fifty-four of those contestants were announced later in the evening (scroll for the full list), while a remaining 55th spot will go to one of four wildcards that are currently up for public vote on the show’s social media platforms and official website.
Air Jordan 12 "Black Taxi" Lets Its Yellow Shine
Jordan Brand has reworked the Air Jordan 12 in plenty of different colorways over the years, however, none are as influential in the shoe’s history as the original “Taxi.” It’s rare to see a model so bound to one look as colorways such as the “Wings,” “Reverse Taxi” and now “Black Taxi” have all drawn inspiration from the “Taxi” color arrangement. Earlier this year, the “Taxi” treatment graced the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf after four years had passed since the last time the look hit the Air Jordan 12. Now, rather than simply reissuing the colorway, a “Black Taxi” rework is coming soon.
Official Look at the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry"
It’s tradition for Jordan Brand to bless its fans during the holidays with a cornucopia of new retro releases, and every time December rolls around you can always expect the imprint to launch a new Air Jordan 11. This year, the Christmas season is going to see the release of the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” which has just been officially unveiled.
Omar Apollo Unveils 2022 Tour With Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo has announced his 2022 “The Prototype Tour.” Set to feature Ravyn Lanae, the tour is in support of Apollo’s first studio album, Ivory, which was released in April of this year. Apollo’s “The Prototype Tour” is set to include 22 shows across North America. The...
Albino & Preto Readies a 'Mobile Suit Gundam Wing' Collection
Building on its journey to “carry on tradition,” Albino & Preto has now partnered with the iconic Japanese anime series, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, for its latest collaborative collection. Celebrating the seminal franchise in the mecha genre, the special range features Heero Yuy’s XXXG-01W Wing Gundam and OZ-13MS Gundam Epyon, also piloted by Yuy and later given to Zechs Merquise.
Arc'Teryx Veilance Delivers Elevated Urban Uniform for FW22
Founded by Arc’teryx in 2009, the Veilance sublabel specializes in crafting advanced technical pieces in a refined, minimalist aesthetic. Having built a reputation for its lightweight forms and all-weather performance, Veilance now improves upon key styles and introduced new staples for Fall 2022. Highlights of the upcoming series include...
Official Images of the HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low "NYC"
And its SB label still have a mélange of collaborations to get through before 2022 comes to a close, but it is without a doubt that one of its most heartfelt ones will be its Dunk Low capsule with HUF. The California streetwear brand’s forthcoming project is a love letter to its beloved and late founder Keith Hufnagel — who tragically passed away in 2020 due to brain cancer. The collection is made up of three colorways: one that’s devoted to New York City, another that calls out San Francisco as well as a friends and family colorway that nods to both. The former has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
A Closer Look at the New Balance Tokyo Design Studio FuellCell RC Elite V2 in "Steel Blue"
Coming off its recent collaboration with Stone Island, New Balance‘s Tokyo Design Studio has dreamt up another iteration of the FuelCell RC Elite V2. Here we have a closer look at the shoes in “Steel Blue” that just arrived on HBX. Said to be inspired by the...
Slam Jam, Ill-Studio and Techno Icon Joseph Capriati Celebrate Amnesia's Legacy
Ibizan nightclubs are the cornerstone of the electronic music scene, a hub for letting loose, finding oneself and exploring new music in the luxury of the island’s ample scenery and almost enchanting allure. Recently, we’ve seen the iconic CircoLoco celebrate 23 years of parties with an adidas Originals collaboration and work with Off-White™ for an “After Hours” collection, and now its the turn of another party institution — Amnesia — which has been tapped by Slam Jam and Ill-Studio in a three-way partnership-meets-takeover.
Tremaine Emory Teases the Return of PYREX VISION
Virgil Abloh‘s PYREX VISION is making a return with Denim Tears. Previewed by Tremaine Emory, this resurrection of the pre-Off-White™ label is not only a homage to the late Abloh’s early beginnings, but the way Emory has chosen to bring the label back has been done in a way that is sure to interest those that have been following the cultural movements of streetwear for last few decades.
Luxury Brand Aman Essentials Launches Its First Leather Collection
Multi-layered luxury lifestyle group Aman is well-known for its first-rate destination experiences around the world, including resorts, hotels and spas. Further expanding its territory this year, the company is launching its first “Leather Collection” for Summer 2022. Formed in 2018, the Aman Essentials branch of Aman aims to...
Willow Unveils Forthcoming Album '<CopingMechanism>'
Willow has announced her forthcoming album <CopingMechanism>. Produced by Willow and Chris Greatti, the new work marks the alternative/indie artist’s fifth studio album and the follow-up to Lately I Feel Everything. Alongside the announcement, Willow has released a new single from the LP titled “hover like a GODDESS.”
Keanu Reeves Starring in Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Hulu's 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is set to star in Devil in the White City, a limited series adaptation from Hulu with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese serving as executive producers. Based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America, the series is looking at a total of eight episodes to be released in 2024. The story follows is set during the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago and is told from the perspective of the architects like Daniel Burnham and Frederick Law Olmsted. It will also touch on H. H. Holmes, who is regarded as the first modern serial killer and built a hotel during the event that was billed as “Murder Castle.”
Beyoncé Taps Madonna for a New “Break My Soul” Remix
Beyoncé has released yet another “Break My Soul” remix, but this time the newly-minted disco diva calls upon pop superstar, Madonna. Titled “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” the high-energy cut fuses Beyoncé’s groovy dance track with Madonna’s famous “Vogue.” By tapping Madonna and her Vogue track, “Break My Soul” now doubles down on its homage to ballroom culture and its exaltation of every identity. From Whitney Houston and Rosetta Tharpe down to the legendary Houses of Revlon and LaBeija, Beyoncé pays tribute to an array of influential Black women and figures.
