And its SB label still have a mélange of collaborations to get through before 2022 comes to a close, but it is without a doubt that one of its most heartfelt ones will be its Dunk Low capsule with HUF. The California streetwear brand’s forthcoming project is a love letter to its beloved and late founder Keith Hufnagel — who tragically passed away in 2020 due to brain cancer. The collection is made up of three colorways: one that’s devoted to New York City, another that calls out San Francisco as well as a friends and family colorway that nods to both. The former has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO