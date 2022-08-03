The Game Postpones ‘Drillmatic’ Album, Announces New Release Date

Read on hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry"
It’s tradition for Jordan Brand to bless its fans during the holidays with a cornucopia of new retro releases, and every time December rolls around you can always expect the imprint to launch a new Air Jordan 11. This year, the Christmas season is going to see the release of the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” which has just been officially unveiled.
Air Jordan 12 "Black Taxi" Lets Its Yellow Shine
Jordan Brand has reworked the Air Jordan 12 in plenty of different colorways over the years, however, none are as influential in the shoe’s history as the original “Taxi.” It’s rare to see a model so bound to one look as colorways such as the “Wings,” “Reverse Taxi” and now “Black Taxi” have all drawn inspiration from the “Taxi” color arrangement. Earlier this year, the “Taxi” treatment graced the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf after four years had passed since the last time the look hit the Air Jordan 12. Now, rather than simply reissuing the colorway, a “Black Taxi” rework is coming soon.
Omar Apollo Unveils 2022 Tour With Ravyn Lenae
Omar Apollo has announced his 2022 “The Prototype Tour.” Set to feature Ravyn Lanae, the tour is in support of Apollo’s first studio album, Ivory, which was released in April of this year. Apollo’s “The Prototype Tour” is set to include 22 shows across North America. The...
Willow Unveils Forthcoming Album '<CopingMechanism>'
Willow has announced her forthcoming album <CopingMechanism>. Produced by Willow and Chris Greatti, the new work marks the alternative/indie artist’s fifth studio album and the follow-up to Lately I Feel Everything. Alongside the announcement, Willow has released a new single from the LP titled “hover like a GODDESS.”
'John Wick' Director Chad Stahelski Asked Marvel If He Could Direct 'Blade' Reboot
The John Wick franchise’s director and former stuntman Chad Stahelski has revealed that he spoke to Marvel‘s Kevin Feige about directing the Mahershala Ali-starring Blade reboot. Speaking to Comicbook in a recent interview, Stahelski said that he had actually met with Feige to discuss potentially working on a project together.
Kevin Smith Says “It’s An Incredibly Bad Look To Cancel The Latina Batgirl Movie” After Warner Bros. Discovery Axed DC Film
Click here to read the full article. Kevin Smith has weighed in on Warner Bros. Discovery scrapping the Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace. The move made by the conglomerate has caused shockwaves in the industry and Smith, who is a comic book aficionado and writer, shared his thoughts on his YouTube series Hollywood Babble-On. “It’s an incredibly bad look to cancel the Latina Batgirl movie,” Smith said in the video. “I don’t give a sh** if the movie was absolute f***ing dogsh** — I guarantee you that it wasn’t. The two directors who directed that movie did a couple of episodes of Ms....
NFL・
Keanu Reeves Starring in Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Hulu's 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is set to star in Devil in the White City, a limited series adaptation from Hulu with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese serving as executive producers. Based on Erik Larson’s 2003 book The Devil in the White City: Murder, Magic, and Madness at the Fair That Changed America, the series is looking at a total of eight episodes to be released in 2024. The story follows is set during the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago and is told from the perspective of the architects like Daniel Burnham and Frederick Law Olmsted. It will also touch on H. H. Holmes, who is regarded as the first modern serial killer and built a hotel during the event that was billed as “Murder Castle.”
MTV VMAs 2022 Performers To Include J Balvin, Duo Marshmello and Khalid and More
MTV’s 2022 Video Music Awards has announced its lineup of performers for this year’s show. Taking the stage is J Balvin, Anitta, the duo Marshmello and Khalid and Panic! At The Disco. Continuing its cadence as one of music’s premier nights, the show is taking place on Sunday, August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Marking J Balvin’s first VMA performance since 2019, the Colombian singer is set to perform “Nivel de Perreo” with Castro. Making her VMA debut is Anitta with her track “Envolver” from her album Versions of Me. Marshmello and Khalid will perform their collaborative track “Numb” and Panic! At The Disco will perform their new song, “Middle of a Breakup.
Beyoncé Taps Madonna for a New “Break My Soul” Remix
Beyoncé has released yet another “Break My Soul” remix, but this time the newly-minted disco diva calls upon pop superstar, Madonna. Titled “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” the high-energy cut fuses Beyoncé’s groovy dance track with Madonna’s famous “Vogue.” By tapping Madonna and her Vogue track, “Break My Soul” now doubles down on its homage to ballroom culture and its exaltation of every identity. From Whitney Houston and Rosetta Tharpe down to the legendary Houses of Revlon and LaBeija, Beyoncé pays tribute to an array of influential Black women and figures.
Duckwrth and His Rebellious Musical Approach
Duckwrth announced the Chrome Bull EP will be released on August 26 alongside a vibrant, sex-positive new single “Ce Soir” featuring Syd out now. Known for his genre-bending sound, Duckwrth has collected millions of streams across his catalog and a cult following across the globe. Hypebeast had a chat with the LA-based recording artist regarding his musical inspirations, staying true to his art and more regarding his latest single “Ce Soir”. Read on to learn more.
Albino & Preto Readies a 'Mobile Suit Gundam Wing' Collection
Building on its journey to “carry on tradition,” Albino & Preto has now partnered with the iconic Japanese anime series, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing, for its latest collaborative collection. Celebrating the seminal franchise in the mecha genre, the special range features Heero Yuy’s XXXG-01W Wing Gundam and OZ-13MS Gundam Epyon, also piloted by Yuy and later given to Zechs Merquise.
Official Images of the HUF x Nike SB Dunk Low "NYC"
And its SB label still have a mélange of collaborations to get through before 2022 comes to a close, but it is without a doubt that one of its most heartfelt ones will be its Dunk Low capsule with HUF. The California streetwear brand’s forthcoming project is a love letter to its beloved and late founder Keith Hufnagel — who tragically passed away in 2020 due to brain cancer. The collection is made up of three colorways: one that’s devoted to New York City, another that calls out San Francisco as well as a friends and family colorway that nods to both. The former has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
KENZO Blends Military Styles and Tailoring for FW22 Drop 3
In January of this year, NIGO made his debut as KENZO’s new creative director for the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 men’s and women’s collection. Held at the Galerie Vivienne in Paris, the collection was an exhibition of multifaceted design influences and tailoring. But since its debut, the Paris-based house has a couple of FW22 collection drops and the latest addition to the catalog is Drop 3.
Riding With Jack Fardell's New Skater-Style Golf Brand
What happens when you take Australian skate culture and infuse it with golf? You get Walker Golf Things. The new brand, which released its debut collection on July 9, is the brainchild of professional skateboarder and amateur dew sweeper Jack Fardell. Originally from the Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia, Fardell now lives in New York City and spends his time touring the country competing in pro events and filming content like the popular Away Days series with adidas, who he’s been with for eight years now. Although you may know Fardell from competing in the X Games at age 11, his love of golf dates back just as far. With a father who was passionate about the game and named him after the great Jack Nicklaus, Fardell says “I didn’t really have a choice but to play golf.”
King Krule Featured in Yardsale's Summer Part 2 Drop
Perhaps more than any decade in recent memory, the 1990s continues to influence a range of creative industries – from music to fashion. Coming off the heels of a hip-hop inspired Spring/Summer 2022 capsule, Yardsale returns to the ’90s with its latest Summer offerings. The South London skate...
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s pattern-rich bags such as the Supreme Duffle Bag and the Louis Vuitton Chapman Brothers Collection Messenger Bag, HBX Archives is back with a diverse range of apparel, footwear, carrying options, and collectibles for Week 82. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for...
Nike Adds a Second USA-Inspired Air Griffey Max 1
In anticipation of the Fourth of July, recently brought back the Air Griffey Max 1 in a USA-themed colorway. The sneaker prominently featured a slew of “Old Royal” and “Gym Red” hits across the white-based leather upper. As an added iteration, the Swoosh is set to release another USA-inspired Air Griffey Max 1 which flips the previous silhouette’s color scheme.
Eminem Drops Previously Unreleased 50 Cent Collab "Is This Love (‘09)" With 'Curtain Call 2'
Eminem has delivered his newest greatest hits collection, Curtain Call 2. Clocking in at nearly three hours, the 35-track project includes the Detroit’s rappers newest biggest hits, including “Godzilla” with Juice WRLD, “Lighters” with Bruno Mars, “Crack A Bottle” with Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, “Love The Way You Lie” and “Monster” with Rihanna and “No Love” with Lil Wayne. In addition, Em dropped the previously unreleased 50 Cent and Dr. Dre collab “Is This Love (‘09)” for the first time.
Sole Mates: Hebru Brantley and His adidas Forum Collaborations
When scoping out cities across the globe that are known for spawning creative communities, one cannot skip out on mentioning Chicago. It’s recognized as a breeding ground for forward thinkers and innovators in pop culture, one of which is esteemed artist Hebru Brantley. Brantley’s collectible works span across various...
'League of Legends' Dev Team Confirms Upcoming Spin-Off Fighting Game Will Be Free-to-Play
Riot Games has now confirmed that its upcoming League of Legends 2D fighting game codenamed Project L will be completely free-to-play. Announcing the news in a new developer’s update featured above, the video game studio says that you’ll be able to access Project L without any monetary barriers at all, although much like Riot’s other titles, there will be optional microtransactions for you to unlock even more content within the title. The studio’s senior director and executive producer Tom Cannon reassured fans that “When it comes to monetization, we promise to be respectful of both your time and your wallet.”
