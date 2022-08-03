The Game Postpones ‘Drillmatic’ Album, Announces New Release Date

What happens when you take Australian skate culture and infuse it with golf? You get Walker Golf Things. The new brand, which released its debut collection on July 9, is the brainchild of professional skateboarder and amateur dew sweeper Jack Fardell. Originally from the Gold Coast of Queensland, Australia, Fardell now lives in New York City and spends his time touring the country competing in pro events and filming content like the popular Away Days series with adidas, who he’s been with for eight years now. Although you may know Fardell from competing in the X Games at age 11, his love of golf dates back just as far. With a father who was passionate about the game and named him after the great Jack Nicklaus, Fardell says “I didn’t really have a choice but to play golf.”

