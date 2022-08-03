WATCH: Tony Mathis Jr. Fall Camp Day 3

West Virginia running back Tony Mathis Jr. met with the media following day three of fall camp

The West Virginia University Mountaineers football program held its third practice of fall camp Wednesday morning.

Running back Tony Mathis Jr met with the media following practice and discussed becoming a leader, offseason workouts, the Backyard Brawl, the offensive line, and more.

