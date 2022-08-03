ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn's Bueckers out for 2022-23 with torn ACL

By John Silva
 4 days ago

Storrs, Conn./WTIC Radio - UConn women's basketball junior guard Paige Bueckers will miss the 2022-23 season after sustaining a torn ACL in her left knee.

The University said in a statement "Bueckers sustained the injury during a pick-up basketball game and underwent an MRI Monday evening to confirm the injury".

Bueckers is scheduled to undergo surgery at UConn Health on Friday.

Coach Geno Auriemma said "we're all devastated for Paige. She’s worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback".

An update on her recovery timetable will be released following the procedure, the University said.

