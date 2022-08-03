Michigan man arrested for attacking friend at grocery store, stealing his debit cards and throwing wallet back at him

MESICK (WWJ) – A Northern Michigan man wanted for assaulting and robbing a friend at a grocery store last month has been arrested after Michigan State Police caught him speeding.

Christopher Simmons of Harrietta – west of Cadillac – was arrested on Sunday after MSP troopers caught him speeding. There was a warrant out for his arrest in connection with the alleged assault on July 6.

MSP officials say Simmons attacked a man at the Mesick Market that day, took his wallet, stole two debit cards and threw the wallet back at the victim.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from inside the store and submitted a report to the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office. A warrant was issued on July 28.

Simmons was arraigned Monday in the 84th District Court on one count of unarmed robbery, one count of larceny in a building and one count of larceny from a person.

His bond was set at $2,500 or 10%. He’s scheduled to appear back in court on Aug. 16.

Authorities did not release any details about the victim. It was unclear whether he was injured in the alleged attack.