NFL star David Bakhtiari looks to tackle Tarzana home sale

Weeks before the start of football season, Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari is listing his home across the country for $6.3 million.

The offensive lineman bought the offseason spot for $3.9 million in 2020 — the same year he inked a $105.5-million contract that made him the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Tucked on half an acre in Tarzana in the San Fernando Valley, the modern home was built in 2019. Bakhtiari didn’t make many changes during his two-year stay. It spans two stories with six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and clean, open spaces across 7,113 square feet.

A floating steel-and-glass staircase anchors the foyer, and warm woods crawl from the ceiling down a wall in the living room. The main level also holds an indoor-outdoor dining room, wine cooler, movie theater and kitchen with two islands.

Upstairs, a pair of second-story decks overlook the entertainer’s backyard complete with a swimming pool, spa, basketball court and three fire pits. A cabana fashioned into a gym completes the property.

Alex Duk and Deanna D’Egidio of Harcourts Beverly Hills hold the listing.

A native of California, Bakhtiari played high school football in San Mateo before a college career at the University of Colorado. He was drafted by the Packers in 2013 and has since racked up three Pro Bowl appearances and two first-team All-Pro honors.

