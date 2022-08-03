ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

kptv.com

Pedestrian dies in crash on I-84 in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit on I-84 in northeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to eastbound I-84 just east of the exit to Northeast 82nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was pronounced dead. The person has not been identified.
PORTLAND, OR
The Bee

Sellwood motorcyclist dead in McLoughlin Blvd crash

A motorcyclist from Sellwood has a collision south of Milwaukie on McLoughlin Blvd; is killed in the mishapJames Robert Sheehan, 57, identified as a resident of Sellwood, was killed in a traffic accident on S.E. McLoughlin Boulevard south of the City of Milwaukie on Sunday evening, June 26. The crash occurred near S.E. Jennings Avenue, north of Gladstone in the Jennings Lodge area. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded. According to OSP, James Robert Sheehan was riding northbound on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he was unable to stop before hitting a Mazda MZ3 which was reportedly turning left across traffic. Sheehan was killed by the impact. The driver of the Mazda was 76-year-old David Norby, who was not injured in the crash. There is no report about whether any citation was issued, or if there were any contributing factors in the fatal mishap. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MILWAUKIE, OR
The Bee

PBOT bows to neighbors - blocks cars from 'Arleta Triangle'

The triangular intersection has been seen as neighbors to be helping shooters speed away -- now it shouldn'tAs part of their safety and livability campaign for Mt. Scott-Arleta, its neighbors have been lobbying the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) to close the diagonal street part of the "Arleta Triangle", at the intersection of S.E. 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard. "From May through June, Portland State University helped us survey neighbors about this idea," Mt. Scott-Arleta Neighborhood Association Chair Matchu Williams told THE BEE. "The project generated input from 190 respondents in five languages." The short street was seen as helping...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
KELSO, WA
kptv.com

Good Samaritans save father and daughter from Vancouver house fire

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man and his daughter are alive thanks to two strangers after their home was engulfed by flames in Vancouver. It was about 7:15 on a Thursday morning when construction workers Timothy Ward and his colleague were driving to work when they saw smoke in the air. They followed the smoke to NE Gaitland Road.
VANCOUVER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man from Lyle dies in head-on crash

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A 24-year-old man is dead after a car versus truck collision on State Route 97 shortly after 7 a.m. on August 5. Damien Cloud, 24-year-old from Lyle, was driving south on SR 97 around milepost 40, about 20 miles from Toppenish. A 25-year-old female from Lyle, Delores Spino, was in the car with him, according to the report from Washington State Patrol.
LYLE, WA
Channel 6000

Clark County sheriff hopeful John Horch on his campaign

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There will be a new Clark County sheriff in town come November — but who will it be? Currently, chief criminal deputy John Horch leads the pack. Horch, a resident of Felida, was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s primary. He’ll be running against Rey Reynolds, a corporal with the Vancouver Police Department, in November. They are looking to succeed two-term sheriff Chuck Atkins.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
kptv.com

Historic theater partially collapses in 3-alarm fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police investigating homicide after 1 found dead in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after one person was found dead in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Road. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
PORTLAND, OR

