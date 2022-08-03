RX Aware: SC launching new program to curb opioid abuse

Read on wpde.com
South Carolina launches personalized text messaging program to prevent opioid misuse
State officials and a national nonprofit have teamed up to launch a new personalized text messaging program they say will help curb opioid misuse in South Carolina.
Delay in COVID data from South Carolina leads to inaccurate CDC map
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A quick look at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) map may have some South Carolina residents happy to see almost the entire state dropping to lower COVID spread levels. Unfortunately, this isn't accurate according to state health authorities. The South Carolina Department of...
Visitation guidelines under ‘new’ wave of COVID-19
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospitals across the Midlands are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations due to an Omicron subvariant labeled BA.5. COVID-19 hospitalizations in South Carolina are up 38.3% over the previous four-week average. This is according to the latest data published by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
DHEC: CDC map showing decreased COVID-19 rates in South Carolina inaccurate due to data delay
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include information from DHEC correcting the CDC data. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing decreased COVID-19 cases in the state “does not accurately reflect community levels in South Carolina,” the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control […]
Possible contamination of food leads to class action lawsuit filed by South Carolina law firm
FRESNO, Calif. — A South Carolina law firm announced on Friday that it is suing a major company following a sizable recall of various food products it markets. A spokesperson for Poulin, Willey, Anastopoulo, LLC. announced on Friday that it was filing a class action lawsuit against Lyons Magnus, a company that just days earlier recalled 53 products over potential bacterial contamination.
MUSC researchers explain COVID omicron variant characteristics
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As of this July 30, more than 600 South Carolinians are in the hospital with COVID-19. That is the highest number of the summer, according to the state health department. It is significantly less than the last spike in January of this year when about 2,500...
Class-action lawsuit against New-Indy can continue, federal judge rules
CATAWBA, S.C. — The company behind a South Carolina paper mill at the center of foul odor complaints will still have to face a class-action lawsuit in federal court. On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Sherri A. Lydon ruled the suit lodged against the company behind the New-Indy plant in Catawba can move forward, while also denying an alternative request from the company to dismiss the complaint entirely.
South Carolina joins nationwide anti-robocall task force
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced yesterday that South Carolina is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 states. Its goal is to educate consumers, investigate and take legal action against telecommunications companies responsible for bringing the majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. "We all...
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases down, but hospitalizations up
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — COVID-19 case numbers and vaccination rates were down last week, according to data updated Thursday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Weekly results were delayed by two days. There were 14,967 new cases reported to DHEC last week, according to the data — a decrease of 14.1% […]
Adaptive Water Ski Warriors provide a new hobby for disabled veterans
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC (WACH) — There are over 400,000 veterans in South Carolina with 40% of them having some type of disability. One group, founded just this past winter, is working to provide a sense of accomplishment for veterans. Saturday, they wanted to reward veterans for their sacrifice by...
Nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths reported in South Carolina
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths related to the virus July 24-30. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 63.8 percent. Percent positive: 24.9 percent. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South Carolina, 60.6 percent of people...
Horry County faith responders, flood victims step up to send aid to Kentucky
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The devastation in parts of Eastern and Central Kentucky has left neighbors there with an all too familiar feeling that many in Horry County can relate to. They are homeless due to flooding. Unlike what we have seen in the past, these floodwaters came...
HGTC, Conway charter school partnership focuses on technical programs for students
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Gov. McMaster announced that $25 million will be invested into scholarships for Horry Georgetown Technical College students in South Carolina. With that focus on technical schools as a great option for students, Palmetto Academy for Learning Motorsports (PALM) Charter High School in Conway prepares its students for technical programs at the next level.
DHEC is asking for your help with testing for West Nile
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is looking for dead birds. You read that right. DHEC is looking to do more testing on dead birds for mosquito-borne illnesses. The state agency is asking citizens to do their part in the research by sending in any dead birds they find.
DOJ: Pelion man used $3 million from investors on farm equipment, trips to Vegas
PELION, S.C. — Investors had high hopes for the money they gave to the owner of Little Giant ATM. But, according to the Department of Justice, 51-year-old Samuel Sturkie Jackson Jr.'s aspirations didn't involve them. Instead, authorities said Jackson spent more than $3 million on himself leaving those investors...
Midlands parents prepare to send their kindergartners to school for the first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Edventure Children's Museum in Columbia started learning early this school year with their annual Countdown to Kindergarten program. More than 50,000 kids in South Carolina will be headed to kindergarten this fall, and for many of their parents it is their first time sending a child to school.
Millions in rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As inflation and rent prices continue to skyrocket, many South Carolinians are feeling the pinch. For those struggling with their rent or utilities, there are resources available. Akira Johnson lost her primary source of income early in the pandemic when she was forced to close her...
More Than 20 Cases of Monkey Pox Reported in South Carolina
As the world continues to monitor Money Pox, more and more cases are popping up across the country. More than 20 cases have been reported in South Carolina according to data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. WCBD News 2’s Tim Renaud, reports that the state’s first known infections were reported back in July. The cases were in the Lowcountry area and the Midlands of South Carolina.
South Carolina residents need to make $20 per hour to afford rent
According to an annual report released by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, South Carolina has the 28th highest housing wage in the country. The 2022 Out of Reach report breaks down the cost of housing in the state and shows how much residents must earn to be able to afford rent.
