PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris enjoyed a breakout rookie season last year. Harris has been slowed by a foot injury during his second training camp with the Steelers. But the brief summer setback has allowed Harris an opportunity to pause from the daily on-field training camp practice grind and expand his leadership role. “It has been a blessing in disguise in a way ... not to get hurt, but to see the other younger guys get more reps,” Harris said. “It has been pretty frustrating, but it’s good though. There have been a lot of other guys who come in here and we get to see their skillsets.” Last season, Harris led the NFL with 381 touches and finished second in yards after contact behind only Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO