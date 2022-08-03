WVU receives commitment from 3-star offensive lineman Nick Krahe

A gathering of family and friends for 46 year old John Scott Strader, of Morgantown, who passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, will be held at the Greater Love Family Outreach Ministries, located at Fresh Harvest Church, 275 Canyon Road, Morgantown, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service to honor Scott’s life and legacy at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, officiated by Pastor Junius Lewis.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO