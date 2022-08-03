ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU receives commitment from 3-star offensive lineman Nick Krahe

By For The Dominion Post
The Dominion Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.dominionpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Dominion Post

Jerry Johnson

Jerry Wayne Johnson 77, of Morgantown, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. He was born on Sept. 16, 1944, son of the late Fred O. Johnson and Margaret Hayman Furgeson. Jerry was a Morgantown native, beloved brother, husband and father and was known by many other names to others.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, WV
Morgantown, WV
College Sports
State
Maryland State
Morgantown, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
The Dominion Post

Ronald Faber

Ronald Leroy Faber, 80, of Westover, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. A son of Maurice Jon and Verna Lee Baker Faber, he was born March 9, 1942, in Uniontown, Pa. After attending Morgantown High School, Mr. Faber enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp,...
WESTOVER, WV
The Dominion Post

Jennifer Jones

Jennifer S. Jones, 57, of Morgantown, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at her residence. She was born on Feb. 28, 1965, daughter of Kathleen (Lonergan) Sutter and the late Richard P. Sutter. Jennifer received her Bachelor of Arts degree at West Virginia University, where she studied linguistics specializing...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Rivals Com#The Take Me Home Tailgate
The Dominion Post

Donald Clark

Donald C. Clark, 90, of Albright (Beech Run community), passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, with his family by his side, at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, Kingwood. The son of the late Cecil H. and Dortha Summers Clark, he was born Sept. 18, 1931, in Albright (Beech Run). He...
ALBRIGHT, WV
The Dominion Post

John Strader

A gathering of family and friends for 46 year old John Scott Strader, of Morgantown, who passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, will be held at the Greater Love Family Outreach Ministries, located at Fresh Harvest Church, 275 Canyon Road, Morgantown, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service to honor Scott’s life and legacy at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, officiated by Pastor Junius Lewis.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

& Yoga offers free classes to celebrate first anniversary

On Saturday and Sunday, & Yoga, a Morgantown yoga studio at 1022 Suncrest Towne Centre, will offer free classes to celebrate the studio’s one-year anniversary. Aside from free class. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Dominion Post

Sara Jacobs

Sara Lee Jacobs, 80, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Emillio Thomas and Ruth Mansberger Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Denise Thomas. She is survived by her loving...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

A lifetime of gardening: Granville resident shares her story

By Kaitlyn Eichelberger Rows and rows of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, squash, beans and more. Countless honeybees, butterflies and birds. Two plastic decoy owls by the names of Jake and. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
GRANVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy