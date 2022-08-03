WVU receives commitment from 3-star offensive lineman Nick Krahe

Read on www.dominionpost.com
True freshman CJ Donaldson makes move to running back in WVU backfield
MORGANTOWN -- The move is so fresh, it hasn't even been updated on the WVU official roster, but former tight end CJ Donaldson moved to running back at the start of camp, hoping to alleviate. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Morgantown High cross-country teams gearing up to follow record-setting year
MORGANTOWN - Impressive is an understatement when describing the success of the runners at Morgantown High School in the last few years. Not only have multiple school and state records been. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Morgantown Post 2 outpaced by Delaware Vets 3-2, ends season in Mid-Atlantic Regional
MORGANTOWN — Post 2 saw its season come to an end Thursday in a defeat to Delaware Veterans 3-1 in the Mid-Atlantic Regional. Morgantown managed six hits but Delaware pitcher Zach Frame co. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Jerry Johnson
Jerry Wayne Johnson 77, of Morgantown, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. He was born on Sept. 16, 1944, son of the late Fred O. Johnson and Margaret Hayman Furgeson. Jerry was a Morgantown native, beloved brother, husband and father and was known by many other names to others.
The Dominion Post
Ronald Faber
Ronald Leroy Faber, 80, of Westover, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. A son of Maurice Jon and Verna Lee Baker Faber, he was born March 9, 1942, in Uniontown, Pa. After attending Morgantown High School, Mr. Faber enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp,...
The Dominion Post
Jennifer Jones
Jennifer S. Jones, 57, of Morgantown, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at her residence. She was born on Feb. 28, 1965, daughter of Kathleen (Lonergan) Sutter and the late Richard P. Sutter. Jennifer received her Bachelor of Arts degree at West Virginia University, where she studied linguistics specializing...
Local confidence fading on placement of battery factory
MORGANTOWN -- Remember when you first heard the word “gigafactory?” It was probably back in March, when we all learned energy startup Sparkz planned to start building one this year ri. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Intermed’s SNAPS re-envisions eye shields to help eye surgery patients recover more easily
MORGANTOWN — More than 6 million people per year undergo eye surgeries and require an eye shield for protection during the healing process. A team at Intermed Labs in Morgantown learned. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Donald Clark
Donald C. Clark, 90, of Albright (Beech Run community), passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, with his family by his side, at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, Kingwood. The son of the late Cecil H. and Dortha Summers Clark, he was born Sept. 18, 1931, in Albright (Beech Run). He...
The Dominion Post
John Strader
A gathering of family and friends for 46 year old John Scott Strader, of Morgantown, who passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, will be held at the Greater Love Family Outreach Ministries, located at Fresh Harvest Church, 275 Canyon Road, Morgantown, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service to honor Scott’s life and legacy at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, officiated by Pastor Junius Lewis.
Men arrested after posting stolen flooring for sale on Facebook
Two Morgantown men are charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods after they were allegedly in possession of approximately $9,000 of stolen vinyl plank flooring. Monongalia Count. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
& Yoga offers free classes to celebrate first anniversary
On Saturday and Sunday, & Yoga, a Morgantown yoga studio at 1022 Suncrest Towne Centre, will offer free classes to celebrate the studio’s one-year anniversary. Aside from free class. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
The Dominion Post
Sara Jacobs
Sara Lee Jacobs, 80, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 at Mon Health Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Emillio Thomas and Ruth Mansberger Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Denise Thomas. She is survived by her loving...
The Dominion Post
A lifetime of gardening: Granville resident shares her story
By Kaitlyn Eichelberger Rows and rows of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, squash, beans and more. Countless honeybees, butterflies and birds. Two plastic decoy owls by the names of Jake and. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
