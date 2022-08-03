Controversy continues over Marathon County mining project

Read on www.wsaw.com
Related
wpr.org
Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter
A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
947jackfm.com
CWA Gets Major Grant
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Central Wisconsin Airport is one of 25 airports to receive federal funding. The Department of Transportation has announced $16.9 million dollars in grant funding for small community airports, and CWA in Mosinee is the only Wisconsin airport to revive funding. DOT is providing CWA...
cwbradio.com
New Rail System in Wausau Results in More Train Horns
Some residents in Wausau have noticed an increase in the sound of train horns. That’s because a new rail service has come to the area. FOXY Rail System took over for Canadian National back in January. It includes over 650 miles of former CN track. The interchange points include Appleton, Green Bay, Spencer and, the new location, Wausau.
2 Wausau pools to close this weekend
Wausau residents have just a few final opportunities to cool off in city pools, with two facilities closing for the season this weekend. All three pools will be open on Saturday, when temperatures are expected to soar into the high 80s. Memorial Pool, on the city’s southeast side, is open...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: PCBC Board of Directors comes out against referendum
The Portage Co. Business Council’s Board of Directors on Wednesday announced it cannot support the Aug. 9 referendum on road construction. The referendum has become a topic of heated debate at city meetings and on social media. Mayor Mike Wiza has widely decried much of the information as half-truth or gossip, and he has encouraged the public to read the referendum for themselves to make up their own minds.
hubcitytimes.com
Hub City Days a huge hit
MARSHFIELD – In real estate, the name of the game is location. When it comes to outdoor festivals, Mother Nature reigns supreme. The organizers of Hub City Days could argue they had both on their side for this year’s event. Main Street Marshfield’s annual mid-summer bash July 29-30...
WSAW
Watch the Animal Market Sale & Auction Live
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are streaming this year’s Wisconsin Valley Fair Animal Market Sale and Auction Live. Click here to watch it live now!
WSAW
Lots to do this weekend in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The 11th annual MK Splash-n-Dash duathlon will be held Saturday at Jack Lake. Racers will “Splash” into the crystal clear water of Jack Lake and “Dash” off on a 5k trail run. Race can be done either Solo or as a Tandem Team. The idea of the Splash-n-Dash came from Michelle Koss, who was tragically killed in a bike/car accident in 2016. She had hoped this race would be the sole fundraiser for Antigo Swim Club, to encourage heart-healthy activities, and bring the community together in a fun atmosphere. Click here to view the event on Facebook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area hosts career panel
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area is on a mission to develop the next generation of strong and successful women. Thursday, the organization held its annual career panel as part of its ‘High Tea Series.’. The afternoon focused on a panel made...
WSAW
Avoiding parking tickets at the Wisconsin Valley Fair
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Some people are choosing to park inside the Wisconsin Valley Fair grounds, while others opt to park in neighborhoods and not pay the parking fee. But beware, the Wausau Parking Patrol is monitoring the streets for illegal parking. The Wausau Police Department said they’ve given out...
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Aug. 4, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
wxpr.org
Rainbow dam maintenance requires bridge closure, detour around County Highway D
If your route takes you over the Rainbow Flowage Dam in Oneida County, you’re going to want to give yourself more time starting Monday morning. The Wisconsin Valley Improvement Company has been doing routine maintenance on the dam for the last two construction seasons. To finish the project, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
Homeowners report storm damage
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday night storms left some people in the Chippewa Valley cleaning up and many without power. There are dozens of reports of downed trees. A homeowner reports a tree was uprooted at a home near Dell’s Pond on the city’s northside. The homeowner...
WSAW
Man killed after boat crash on Lake Minocqua
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Minocqua Police Department said a 34-year-old man died after a boat crash on Lake Minocqua early Saturday morning. Police were called just before 12:50 a.m. for a boat that had crashed under the Highway 51 bridge. Police said 34-year-old Jacob Kozey was driving the boat...
1 dead in Minocqua boat crash
A Minocqua man died early Saturday after he crashed his boat into a bridge, police said. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Jacob Kozey, of Minocqua. According to a press release issued by Minocqua Police Officer Michael Czlapinski, emergency crews and officers responded at about 12:49 a.m. Saturday to a 911 call reporting the crash, which happened on Lake Minocqua under the U.S. Hwy. 51 bridge. Kozey was flown to Aspirus Wausau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WSAW
Ace Hardware begins bucket sale for Children’s Miracle Network
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - People can support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Marshfield Children’s Hospital Aug. 5-7 by shopping at Ace Hardware. To support CMN, visit Ace Hardware and make a donation of $5 or more to CMN Hospitals. You’ll receive a 5-gallon bucket and 20% off almost anything that fits in that bucket.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Warns Businesses About Scam
The Marshfield Police Department is warning of a scam affecting local businesses. A Marshfield Business recently reported receiving a phone call from an unknown individual stating they were a “Lieutenant”. The unknown individual requested the employee of the business to collect money from the cash register and take it to another local business where they could meet.
Wausau woman faces 6th OWI after citizen report
A 40-year-old Wausau woman accused of driving drunk with two children in the vehicle is facing her sixth charge of operating while intoxicated, after a citizen reported witnessing erratic driving. Johnnie Mae Higgins also faces charges of felony bail jumping and operating a vehicle while revoked in a case filed...
WSAW
New food truck debuts at the Wisconsin Valley Fair
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Cheese curds, elephant ears, and funnel cakes are popular traditional fair foods. While the Wisconsin Valley Fair is rich with 154 years of tradition, one food truck is making its first appearance at the fair this year. The SmokeHouse Barbeque food truck specializes in smoked meats....
Stevens Point kidnapping suspect arrested in Wausau
A suspect in a Stevens Point armed kidnapping and shooting was arrested Sunday in Wausau, according to the Point Plover Metro Wire. Officers were called to the 600 block of John’s Drive at 5:07 a.m. on Aug. 6 after a 911 report of a gunshot through an apartment floor. Witnesses told police a 24-year-old Wausau man kidnapped another man at gunpoint from the apartment when someone called 911 to report a gunshot through the floor of an apartment following a disturbance.
Comments / 1