EMEA Daily: Half a Million People Take Advantage of Mortgage Holiday in First Two Days of Initiative; Tabby Picks up $150M Loan From PFG and Atalaya

Recent warnings of a “doomsday” scenario if foot and mouth disease (FMD) arrived in New Zealand inevitably singled out the agriculture sector. But overseas experience tells us FMD can also result in potentially severe impacts on the tourism sector. As the 2001 FMD crisis in Britain highlighted, inadequate planning and crisis management can cause a reduction in trade, job losses and damage to a destination’s image. This matters, because destination image is one of the leading factors influencing tourists’ decisions. Accurate or not, negative images in the media can directly affect demand. As New Zealand ramps up preparations for a potential outbreak, important...

