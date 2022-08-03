ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EMEA Daily: Half a Million People Take Advantage of Mortgage Holiday in First Two Days of Initiative; Tabby Picks up $150M Loan From PFG and Atalaya

pymnts

Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform

Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
pymnts

Kontempo Raises $30M to Expand BNPL for B2B Transactions in Latam

Kontempo has raised $30 million in a seed round to continue expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution for B2B transactions in Latin America. The FinTech will use the capital to grow its team, develop its merchant network and improve its technology, LatamList reported Friday (Aug. 5). “Kontempo sees...
pymnts

Travel Platform HRS Buys German Expense Managment Firm Paypense

Corporate travel platform HRS has acquired German expense management firm Paypense, a move the company said will enhance its suite of corporate payment products. "Only two years since launch, Paypense’s open platform has already made inroads with a broad range of corporations, enabling employees to use digital payment technology to pay for all work-related purchases," HRS said in a news release Thursday (Aug. 4).
pymnts

Open Banking Weekly: Europe Makes Strides in Open Payments

This week in Europe, London-based open finance platforms Yapily and Ecospend rolled out new initiatives to drive open payment adoption in the U.K., and Germany’s Airbank teamed up with Klarna Kosma to secure access to account information from 15,000 banks in 26 countries. As open banking continues to transform...
pymnts

US Ponders Tougher Regs for Regional Banks, Muddling Merger Deals

Regulators in the U.S. are looking into whether big regional banks should be required to add to the debt buffer that helps them in times of crisis, which could slow down some pending mergers. Both the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) are talking...
pymnts

Direct-to-Consumer Retailing Boosts Supply Chain Technology Providers

More companies have embraced selling directly to consumers, sidestepping old, larger-scale operations in favor of developing direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations. With brick-and-mortar commerce still recovering from the pandemic and shoppers electing to make more purchases online, some manufacturers in the footwear, apparel and electronics sectors have added more D2C business, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday (Aug. 6).
TheConversationAU

A foot and mouth outbreak in NZ would affect more than agriculture – tourism needs a plan too

Recent warnings of a “doomsday” scenario if foot and mouth disease (FMD) arrived in New Zealand inevitably singled out the agriculture sector. But overseas experience tells us FMD can also result in potentially severe impacts on the tourism sector. As the 2001 FMD crisis in Britain highlighted, inadequate planning and crisis management can cause a reduction in trade, job losses and damage to a destination’s image. This matters, because destination image is one of the leading factors influencing tourists’ decisions. Accurate or not, negative images in the media can directly affect demand. As New Zealand ramps up preparations for a potential outbreak, important...
pymnts

CFPB Probes Goldman Sachs Credit Card Operations

Goldman Sachs said Thursday (Aug. 4) it is cooperating with an investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) into its credit card business. In a regulatory filing Thursday, the investment banker said the CFPB probe was looking at Goldman’s “credit card account management practices, including with respect to the application of refunds, crediting of nonconforming payments, billing error resolution, advertisements, and reporting to credit bureaus.”
pymnts

5 Things to Know About the Nigeria Startup Bill

In July, the Nigeria Startup Bill (NSB) passed through the country’s House of Representatives, a week after the Senate voted in favor of it. The Bill is now awaiting approval of the presidency, which created it in collaboration with leaders from the country’s technology sector, to be signed into law.
pymnts

Israel: At the Confluence of Fintech, Cybersecurity Innovation

Israel is well known as a world leader in cybersecurity and a critical innovation hub driving the development of tools and resources aimed at fighting cybercrime and managing the increased digital security risks organizations face today. Investors know this all too well. According to Israel National Cyber Directorate, in 2021,...
pymnts

Today in B2B Payments: Embedded Finance in B2B Payments Means Customer Convenience; Open Communication and Tight Oversight for CFOs in 2022

Today in B2B payments, FLEETCOR adds Accrualify to continue diversifying its portfolio, while the digital B2B payments shift comes to Wall Street with the Plastiq SPAC deal with Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II. Plus, consumer convenience comes to B2B payments through the addition of embedded finance, and CFOs are keeping open communication lines and tight oversight on finances this year.
pymnts

South Africa, the Startup Hub With a Record for Launching Global Businesses

In April this year, South African startup TallOrder, a developer of cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), announced that it was expanding beyond its home market. But rather than targeting other African countries as one might expect, the company has set its sights on expansion to Europe and the U.S.
pymnts

Thoma Bravo Closes $2.4B Acquisition Deal for Ping Identity

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo is acquiring identity security platform Ping Identity for approximately $2.4 billion, expanding further into the cybersecurity sector following the purchases of Sophos, Proofpoint and Sailpoint Technologies. The deal values Ping Identity shares at $28.50, a premium of 63% over the Aug. 2 closing price, according...
pymnts

Coinbase to Give BlackRock Clients Access to Crypto

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase is working with asset management giant BlackRock to give its clients direct access to crypto. The partnership is open to institutional clients of Aladdin, BlackRock’s end-to-end investment management platform, who will get access to bitcoin through Coinbase Prime, according to a Thursday (Aug. 4) Coinbase blog post.
