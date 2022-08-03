ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

therealdeal.com

Federal Realty buys Pembroke Pines shopping plaza for $180.5M

Federal Realty Investment Trust is jumping on the South Florida shopping center bandwagon, acquiring a Pembroke Pines retail plaza for $180.5 million. An affiliate of the Rockville, Maryland-based real estate investment trust bought Shops at Pembroke Gardens at 527 Southwest 145th Terrace at a $7.5 million discount from the previous sale price seven years ago, records show. The price breaks down to $460 a square foot. The open-air plaza is on a 41-acre site near I-75.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
therealdeal.com

Aimco completes $100M Flagler Village dev assemblage with latest $16M deal

Aimco added the final piece to its Flagler Village development site where the company plans a major mixed-use project. Denver-based Aimco bought 1.4 acres of land on the southwest corner of Northeast Ninth Street and Northeast Fifth Avenue in downtown Fort Lauderdale for $16 million, according to a deed. An affiliate of Miami Heat co-owner Raanan Katz’s RK Centers sold the land.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
therealdeal.com

Here are the resi projects planned for Bay Harbor Islands

Developers are zeroing in on Bay Harbor Islands, planning almost a dozen projects with nearly 400 condos and apartments. An analysis by The Real Deal found that developers have pumped nearly $150 million into land purchases in the waterfront town since May of last year. Here are some of the...
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FL

