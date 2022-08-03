Read on www.ocala-news.com
Related
Lake County Schools reaches tentative agreement with union
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Schools has reached a tentative agreement with the union for an increase in pay for some district employees. The tentative agreement has been reached between Lake County Schools and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) for a 6% increase in its pay scale for all bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other classified employees.
click orlando
Marion County to host free back-to-school vaccine event for students
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Marion County are hosting a free vaccination event for students Saturday ahead of the upcoming school year. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County will be hosting the event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its main office, 1801 SE 32nd Ave. in Ocala. before the school district opens back up on Aug. 10.
click orlando
Paddock Mall offering free backpacks to students on August 6
The Paddock Mall will be handing out free backpacks to local students during its ‘Back 2 School Bash’ event on Saturday, August 6. The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paddock Mall, which is located at 3100 SW College Road in Ocala.
Back to school and ready
For many, a recent Florida sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping provided just a drop in the bucket of mounting debts and expenses. Parents are struggling to prepare children for their return to classes later this month as supply chain issues remain and some opportunistic retailers ratchet up prices. Last year, American household debt hit a record $14.6 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.
Here are some Central Florida back-to-school events happening this weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. — For many counties in Central Florida, the new school year starts next week. Whether families are preparing for their child to return to the classroom or start school for the first time, we collected a roundup of the following back-to-school events happening this weekend. Orange County.
WCJB
Marion County non-profits granted American Rescue Plan Act funds
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three north central Florida non-profits received grant money from the Marion County Commission. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). In total, $1.6 million dollars in ARPA funds were awarded Wednesday. Pastor Rocky Shrableis the Lead Pastor at Wings of Faith fellowship. He...
villages-news.com
Trainer for the visually impaired contends ‘The Villages not pedestrian friendly’
A mobility trainer believes Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is not a welcoming place for the visually impaired. Bebe Chudeusz of New Vision for Independence of Leesburg, spoke Thursday to the Visually Impaired Persons (VIP) Club at the Churchill Street Recreation Center. “The Villages is not a pedestrian friendly community,” she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
City of Belleview seeking business, craft vendors for this month’s Friday Foodie Fest
The City of Belleview is currently seeking additional business and craft vendors for this month’s Friday Foodie Fest. The event will be held on Friday, August 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Lake Lillian Park (SE Robinson Road in Belleview). During the event, attendees will enjoy a variety of cuisine from the food trucks on site, along with free activities for the whole family.
fox35orlando.com
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill, and thought it was real
Nurses sue Florida hospital alleging they were not warned of active shooter drill. Two nurses at AdventHealth's TimberRidge emergency room in Ocala, Florida, have filed a lawsuit against the hospital alleging they were left traumatized after the hospital conducted a simulated active shooter exercise, but did not tell those attending the training it was part of a drill.
Villages Daily Sun
Local eater undergoes changes, will change name
The new ownership of Naldo's Mexican Kitchen in The Villages is making some changes to the restaurant in Southern Trace Plaza. "We bought the restaurant in May and quickly made some changes," said Alejandro Zarinana, one of the owners of Naldo's. "We've updated the look of the restaurant, the menu is new and in about two or three months the restaurant's name will be changed to Tequila Cantina."
villages-news.com
Villager’s mermaid mural will be subject of public hearing at Savannah Center
A Villager’s mermaid mural will be the subject of a public hearing next week at Savannah Center. The public hearing is slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Erin Kellett lives in the waterfront site-built home...
villages-news.com
It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: Johnson raises racial allegations against Becker on social media
Apopka social media is currently embroiled in a surprising accusation leveled by Lynetta Johnson, a candidate for Seat #3 on the Apopka City Commission, against her opponent, former Commissioner Kyle Becker. Johnson posted the following statement on her campaign Facebook page at approximately noon today:. "Politics, Politicians, & "Wanna Be"...
ocala-news.com
Marion County Fire Rescue training class focuses on explosives
Marion County Fire Rescue’s first responders learned about various explosives during a training class that was held earlier this week. On Thursday, August 4, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad stopped by MCFR’s Cause and Origin Fire Investigation class to demonstrate different types of explosives. The...
ocala-news.com
More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
ocala-news.com
Fort King National Historic Landmark to host weekly Tyke Hikes
A free weekly hiking event for young children is kicking off at the Fort King National Historic Landmark on Friday, August 12 at 9 a.m. During the 30-minute ‘Tyke Hike’ event, families and their small children (ages 2 to 4) will explore the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala.
WCJB
Residents celebrate author Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings 126th birthday
CROSS CREEK, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida gathered in Cross Creek to celebrate a famous Floridian author’s 126th birthday. Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings was born in 1896. She is best known for writing “The Yearling”, which won her a Pulitzer prize. People gathered at the...
WCJB
Two Marion County nurses sue employer after active shooter drill
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two nurses in Marion County are suing their employer after an active shooter exercise was all too real. Twin lawsuits filed in circuit court claim that Lauren Palazini and Dominique Tucker were participating in new employee training last November when a man with a gun burst into the room.
villages-news.com
Attorney’s memo states residents must fund replacement of windmill and water tower
An attorney’s memorandum released Friday states residents must fund the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. The memo from Kevin Stone, who serves as the attorney for the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors, was issued Friday in advance of the 8:30 a.m. Monday meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.
