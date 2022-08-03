ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrest made after fatal Fulton County house fire

By Sara Rizzo
 4 days ago

EPHRATAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have arrested an Oneida County man in connection with a fatal fire in Fulton County. Anthony Dotson Jr., 24, of Yorkville, has been charged with second-degree murder.

On May 13 around 4 p.m., troopers responded to a structure fire on Route 67 in Ephratah. The homeowner, Sara Stinnett, 74, was later found dead inside the home.

On June 21, police ruled Stinnett’s death a homicide after it was initially ruled suspicious. Dotson was arrested on August 3 in connection with the incident. At the time of the fire, police said Dotson was employed as a FedEx delivery driver whose route was in that area.

11 displaced as fire rips through large apartment complex in Macedon

Dotson was arraigned in the Town of Perth and was remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility without bail. This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information can email CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov .

News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

