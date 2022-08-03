Justice Department details threats against election workers

Read on www.sfgate.com
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Kentucky candidates struggle when describing 2020 election
FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans came to the state’s premier political event this weekend intent on winning elections in November and beyond, but some candidates aspiring to become governor had a hard time coming to terms with Donald Trump's defeat in 2020. They gave parsed or...
Republicans strike down insulin cap in Democrats’ climate and health legislation during ‘vote-a-rama’
Republicans staged a successful challenge to remove part of Democrats’ climate and health care legislation that would have capped the price of insulin to cap insulin prices at $35. Democrats hoped to include a cap on the price of insulin in their proposed legislation called The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Along with provisions to curb climate change, Democrats hoped to use the legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs. But the Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough issued guidance saying that the price cap did not comply with the rules for budget reconciliation, which allow for the Senate to...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Liz Cheney says she favors serving with Democratic women with national security backgrounds over GOP lawmakers like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert
Cheney said she may have ideological disagreements with national security-minded Democrats, but "they love this country" and "do their homework."
This Orange County city to consider banning abortions, becoming 'sanctuary for life'
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — The San Clemente City Council is set to consider a resolution in a couple of weeks that would declare the city a "sanctuary for life," making it an abortion-free zone. The resolution, which was written and proposed by Councilman Steven Knoblock, states that the City...
Progressive and centrist Dems battle for Vermont House seat
STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint are the leading candidates in a Democratic U.S. House primary that could make either of them the first female member of Vermont’s congressional delegation. Gray has the backing of the centrist lane of...
