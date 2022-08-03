ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two teens died and one was critically injured after an SUV hit a pole just after midnight on Saturday in St. Petersburg, police said. A 17-year-old driving a black 2013 Buick Rendezvous was going east on 11th Avenue South when the vehicle went off the road and crashed into a power pole, police said in an update; the incident happened near the intersection between 11th Avenue South and 43rd Street South.

