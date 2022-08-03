Read on www.mysuncoast.com
Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop Killed in Crash With Semi
HIGH SPRINGS ‒ One person is dead after a head-on crash in High Springs on Wednesday, July 27. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with a Mazda 6 on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs around 9:30 a.m. killing a 35-year-old man. Troopers say a...
2 teens dead, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two teens died and one was critically injured after an SUV hit a pole just after midnight on Saturday in St. Petersburg, police said. A 17-year-old driving a black 2013 Buick Rendezvous was going east on 11th Avenue South when the vehicle went off the road and crashed into a power pole, police said in an update; the incident happened near the intersection between 11th Avenue South and 43rd Street South.
Pickup truck slams into FDOT Road Ranger vehicle on I-75 in Tampa
A pickup truck collided with a Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger vehicle on I-75 in Tampa on Saturday.
2 teens killed after 17-year-old driver crashes into pole in St. Petersburg
The St. Petersburg Police Department said two teens were killed and another injured in a crash early Saturday morning.
Bradenton police find lost 5-year-old’s parents
Bradenton police are looking for the family of a 5-year-old girl who they said was found wandering barefoot around the city Sunday morning.
Three injured in crash on I-75 at Bee Ridge Road
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were seriously injured Friday morning when their sedan was rear-ended by a semitrailer on I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the semi was traveling south on Interstate 75 in the center lane at about 5 a.m. A BMW sedan was also in the same lane, traveling at a slower speed.
Woman critically injured after semi hits BMW on I-75 in Sarasota; 2 others hurt
A major crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 South in Sarasota.
Largo man charged after hitting pregnant woman in belly, police say
A Largo man was arrested Friday for allegedly batterying a pregnant woman in St. Petersburg, according to an affidavit.
Major crash in North Port leaves one dead
NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - A major crash on Sardinia Ave & N Salford Blvd in North Port has caused heavy damage to vehicles and at least one fatality. Medical crews are currently on the scene. ABC7 will continue to post any new developments.
FHP: 3 injured following crash involving semi, car on I-75 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A major crash involving a semi-truck and a car in Sarasota clogged up part of southbound Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Three people were rushed to the hospital. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Friday on I-75 just before Exit 207 at...
Power Pole Down on Dunedin Causeway
Vehicle Hits, Severs Power Pole--Duke Energy On Scene
Three sent to hospital after early morning Sarasota crash on Interstate 75
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Interstate 75 near Bee Ridge Road sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol account of the 4:55 a.m. incident. Without identifying victims by name, the FHP reported a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin received...
Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe
UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
Car submerged upside down in water near Gandy Bridge
The incident occurred near the Pinellas side of the bridge at about 1:50 a.m.
St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
1 dead in Pasco County mobile home fire
A person was found dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Pasco County Friday morning.
2 people hurt in I-75 crash involving Road Ranger near Bruce B. Downs
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were hurt Friday morning in a crash involving a Road Ranger on southbound Interstate 75 after Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, authorities said. The crash happened around 10 a.m., according to Tampa Fire Rescue. One person was airlifted by medical helicopter to Tampa General Hospital...
Hudson Man Killed After Crashing A Motorcycle Into Back Of A Car On US-19
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Hudson man was killed in a crash that happened around 8:45 pm on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say the man was driving a motorcycle northbound on US-19 approaching Pine Ridge Way West at a high rate
PINELLAS NEWS: Hudson man dies after crashing motorcycle into car
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash Wednesday night in Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on US-19 and Pine Ridge Way West. Troopers say the 21-year-old Hudson man was riding his motorcycle northbound on US-19 "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into the car in front of him. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Caught on Camera: Deputies free shark in crab trap
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After rescuing sea turtles earlier this week, Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies freed a shark Friday caught in a crab trap in Tampa Bay. In a video posted on sheriff’s office Twitter feed, Marine Unit deputies say they were flagged down by a citizen reporting a shark caught on a crab trap. Deputies are seen and heard trying to extricate a six-foot-long shark hooked on the trap’s buoy.
