Lakewood Ranch, FL

alachuatoday.com

Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop Killed in Crash With Semi

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ One person is dead after a head-on crash in High Springs on Wednesday, July 27. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with a Mazda 6 on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs around 9:30 a.m. killing a 35-year-old man. Troopers say a...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 teens dead, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two teens died and one was critically injured after an SUV hit a pole just after midnight on Saturday in St. Petersburg, police said. A 17-year-old driving a black 2013 Buick Rendezvous was going east on 11th Avenue South when the vehicle went off the road and crashed into a power pole, police said in an update; the incident happened near the intersection between 11th Avenue South and 43rd Street South.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three injured in crash on I-75 at Bee Ridge Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were seriously injured Friday morning when their sedan was rear-ended by a semitrailer on I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the semi was traveling south on Interstate 75 in the center lane at about 5 a.m. A BMW sedan was also in the same lane, traveling at a slower speed.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Major crash in North Port leaves one dead

NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - A major crash on Sardinia Ave & N Salford Blvd in North Port has caused heavy damage to vehicles and at least one fatality. Medical crews are currently on the scene. ABC7 will continue to post any new developments.
NORTH PORT, FL
Longboat Observer

Three sent to hospital after early morning Sarasota crash on Interstate 75

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Interstate 75 near Bee Ridge Road sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol account of the 4:55 a.m. incident. Without identifying victims by name, the FHP reported a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin received...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe

UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

St. Pete officer on leave after being arrested on battery charge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies arrested a St. Petersburg police officer on a battery charge Saturday. Hillsborough County jail records show that Robert Turner was booked into the county jail at 4:20 p.m. Saturday. The records listed Turner’s occupation as a police officer. In a statement to 8 On Your Side, the […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PINELLAS NEWS: Hudson man dies after crashing motorcycle into car

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash Wednesday night in Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on US-19 and Pine Ridge Way West. Troopers say the 21-year-old Hudson man was riding his motorcycle northbound on US-19 "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into the car in front of him. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
PALM HARBOR, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Caught on Camera: Deputies free shark in crab trap

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - After rescuing sea turtles earlier this week, Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies freed a shark Friday caught in a crab trap in Tampa Bay. In a video posted on sheriff’s office Twitter feed, Marine Unit deputies say they were flagged down by a citizen reporting a shark caught on a crab trap. Deputies are seen and heard trying to extricate a six-foot-long shark hooked on the trap’s buoy.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

