Monster Truck Spectacular at Dacotah Speedway

MANDAN, N.D. ( KXNET ) — If you’re still looking for something to do this weekend, here’s something that might be fun for your entire family.

The Dacotah Speedway, in Mandan, is hosting the Monster Truck Spectacular Friday and Saturday.

The limited edition, reduced-price tickets are sold out.

However, you can still purchase tickets for both Friday and Saturday.

For more information about where to purchase tickets for the Monster Truck Spectacular, head to their website .

