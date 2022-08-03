ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Jamestown, Yorktown National Park Sites Recovering from Pandemic

More people visited Colonial National Historical Park in 2021 than the previous year. However, the visitation numbers weren’t as high as before the pandemic. As per a report, the total number of visits to Jamestown and Yorktown park sites was 3.11 million–up from 2.9 million in 2020, but still not back to the pre-pandemic level of 3.33 million visitors in 2019, according to a recently released National Park Service economic contributions report.
YORKTOWN, VA
Severe storms cause damage in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted multiple warnings, watches and advisories Friday. Multiple trees were brought down during the storms with damage along Semmes Avenue. Trees were also brought down in the Woodland Heights neighborhood of Richmond. Over 4,500 power outages were reported at one...
RICHMOND, VA
The Cost of Living in Virginia

(Daryl/Adobe Stock Images) For many Virginians, rising rent, home, and food prices are of serious concern. The unemployment rate is right around 2.8%, yet residents of the state complain that they can't pay their bills.
VIRGINIA STATE
The 10 Best Places to Live in Virginia

(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Beach, VA – 20 Top Brunch Spots

Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be really healing. That’s the reason lots of vacationers are specifically drawn in to Virginia Beach. The city’s setting is just one element that draws in individuals to this hotel. Start your day right by having the very best breakfast in...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
11 Hot Springs In Virginia You Need To Check Out

How many can say you’ve soaked in naturally made, mineral-enriched thermal springs that are consistently heated by the Earth’s core? Soon this could be you! Since the middle of the eighteenth century, the state of Virginia has become the place to visit to experience the benefits and joys found in thermal springs.
VIRGINIA STATE
