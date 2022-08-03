Read on www.13newsnow.com
More people visited Colonial National Historical Park in 2021 than the previous year. However, the visitation numbers weren’t as high as before the pandemic. As per a report, the total number of visits to Jamestown and Yorktown park sites was 3.11 million–up from 2.9 million in 2020, but still not back to the pre-pandemic level of 3.33 million visitors in 2019, according to a recently released National Park Service economic contributions report.
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted multiple warnings, watches and advisories Friday. Multiple trees were brought down during the storms with damage along Semmes Avenue. Trees were also brought down in the Woodland Heights neighborhood of Richmond. Over 4,500 power outages were reported at one...
The department tweeted about the scam Saturday afternoon. According to officials, if you receive the following text message or something similar, do not click it or respond to it.
Several localities throughout Central Virginia will experience showers and thunderstorms this evening. According to 8News meteorologist Emily Kaye, the storms can potentially bring heavy rain in a short period of time. Showers are expected to stay through midnight before stopping across Virginia.
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
(Daryl/Adobe Stock Images) For many Virginians, rising rent, home, and food prices are of serious concern. The unemployment rate is right around 2.8%, yet residents of the state complain that they can't pay their bills.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Health officials said it isn't safe to swim at the Hilton Park Beach or Huntington Park Beach in Newport News on Wednesday due to water quality issues. Those are the beaches at 225 River Road and 361 Hornet Circle. The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts...
The fundraiser to remove the boats is scheduled for Tuesday, August 9 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Wasserhund, located at 1805 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach.
(f11photo/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is a historical state known for its scenery, hiking trails, and military representation. Within this incredible state, we've found the ten best places to live in. These locations are ranked based upon school districts, urban life, access to destination spots, and more. Check out the list below.
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above explains climate change's impact on the weather. It was posted on July 27. Let's be real: For those living in Hampton Roads, flooding can be really annoying. Aside from the obvious threat to life and property, tidal flooding forces people in...
About three quarters of Virginia’s water monitoring stations in the Shenandoah Valley found levels of fecal bacteria so high in the first half of 2022 that they exceeded EPA recommendations for warning people about the health risks of swimming or splashing in the water. Seventy-six percent of Virginia Department...
State regulators on Friday approved an application from Dominion Energy Virginia to build an enormous offshore wind farm off the coast of Virginia Beach and recover the cost from ratepayers.
Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported in New Hanover County this week at the southeastern beaches, including Carolina Beach.
0 On Your Side wants to make sure you have the information you need regarding the first day of school, immunizations requirements, links to bus schedules and school calendars. We've compiled a city-by-city list with this information.
The cost of living is increasing in America. Many citizens are hoping to get help from their state representatives. And Virginia is one of the states where the budget includes a one-time payment.
Walking barefoot on the sandy coastline can be really healing. That’s the reason lots of vacationers are specifically drawn in to Virginia Beach. The city’s setting is just one element that draws in individuals to this hotel. Start your day right by having the very best breakfast in...
With a mechanical operation like the one at the Coleman Bridge, there are thousands of things that could go wrong. Two of them happened in late July.
How many can say you’ve soaked in naturally made, mineral-enriched thermal springs that are consistently heated by the Earth’s core? Soon this could be you! Since the middle of the eighteenth century, the state of Virginia has become the place to visit to experience the benefits and joys found in thermal springs.
The owner of Seaview Lofts, Ben Weinstein, has not showed up for a single court appearance until today, August 5, 2022.
