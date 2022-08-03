More people visited Colonial National Historical Park in 2021 than the previous year. However, the visitation numbers weren’t as high as before the pandemic. As per a report, the total number of visits to Jamestown and Yorktown park sites was 3.11 million–up from 2.9 million in 2020, but still not back to the pre-pandemic level of 3.33 million visitors in 2019, according to a recently released National Park Service economic contributions report.

