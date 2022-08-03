Congresswoman Jackie Walorski among 4 killed in crash at State Road 19 and State Road 119

The American Legion Riders 253 out of North Webster recently presented a donation in the amount of $2,000 to the Kosciusko County Riley Kids Fund. The Kosciusko County Riley Kids Fund is a component fund of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. The fund provides support to Riley Children’s Hospital and financial assistance in the form of gas and food cards to local families with a child being treated at Riley Children’s Hospital. Since the fund was established in 2010, it has awarded over 3,000 grants to the hospital and to families in need of assistance, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation.

