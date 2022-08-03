Congresswoman Jackie Walorski among 4 killed in crash at State Road 19 and State Road 119

Read on www.newsnowwarsaw.com
News Now Warsaw
City Councilwoman Dobbins Expresses Concerns With Temporary Bike Lanes
Warsaw Councilman Cindy Dobbins let the Traffic Commission know on Wednesday that she was not happy with the downtown temporary bicycle lanes, especially not knowing about them before they were put into place. Temporary bike lanes on the south side of Market Street between South Columbia and Lake streets are...
News Now Warsaw
Coming Restaurants Get Alcohol Licenses OK’d
A new barbecue and pizza restaurant is tentatively opening in Mentone by late October, while a breakfast and lunch eatery is being planned for somewhere in Warsaw. The Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission heard about the businesses when their liquor licenses came before the board Thursday. Elisabeth Thompson, Mentone,...
News Now Warsaw
American Legion Riders 253 Donate To KC Riley Kids Fund
The American Legion Riders 253 out of North Webster recently presented a donation in the amount of $2,000 to the Kosciusko County Riley Kids Fund. The Kosciusko County Riley Kids Fund is a component fund of the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. The fund provides support to Riley Children’s Hospital and financial assistance in the form of gas and food cards to local families with a child being treated at Riley Children’s Hospital. Since the fund was established in 2010, it has awarded over 3,000 grants to the hospital and to families in need of assistance, according to a news release from the Kosciusko County Community Foundation.
News Now Warsaw
Over 600 Students Get Supplies At Tools For School
Over 600 Kosciusko County students were able to get school supplies Wednesday to start off their school year well at Tools For School hosted by Combined Community Services. Ami Pitt, Project Independence case manager/Hand-Up case manager at CCS, said Wednesday’s event was the 27th Tools For School event CCS has had.
