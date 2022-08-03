Restaurant Roundup: Wahlburgers closes, Italian restaurant in ex-HopCat space opens and more

Read on www.crainsdetroit.com
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 breakfast spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the winning list of the best places to get some breakfast in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 breakfast...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Comfort food is key at Ann Arbor’s Northside Grill
ANN ARBOR, MI — If someone is looking for comfort food then his restaurant is the place to go, Jim Koli, owner of Ann Arbor’s Northside Grill said. The family diner, a popular spot for breakfast and lunch, recently celebrated its 29th anniversary. The Northside Grill’s most popular...
Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this month
A popular restaurant chain is opening a new location in Michigan this month. If you're a fan of wings, burgers, and BBQ platters, then you'll want to mark your calendar for Monday, August 8, 2022, because that is the day Smokey Bones will be opening its newest location in Utica, Michigan.
Butcher shop brand returns to Eastern Market after original business closed 17 years ago
DETROIT – A butcher shop that got its start in Eastern Market is making its way back to the area after being closed for 17 years. Strauss Bros. Co. announced Wednesday that they will be occupying the spot that was previously Beau Bien Fine Foods. The brick and motor location will have a storefront at 2478 Riopelle Street adjacent to Henry the Hatter. The original location that Strauss Bros. Co. worked out of from the 1950s to the early 2000s was at 2740 Orleans Street in Eastern Market.
Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: 10 Places to Fuel Up Along the Route
If you’re looking to recreate the nostalgic energy of the 1950s and 1960s or are a classic car enthusiast, look no further than Woodward Avenue in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise is the world’s largest one-day automotive event. It brings classic car enthusiasts from all over the world together for one grand culmination on Woodward Avenue.
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list of the best burger spots in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 burger spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Big...
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 food trucks in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s a look at the best food trucks in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 Food Trucks in Metro Detroit:. 1. Rise &...
Video: 2 Minutes With A Detroit Bar Owner in Eastern Market on Covid, Lions Tailgating
Erik Olson, a big, imposing figure with the gift of shmooze, was sitting at a table outside his bar in Eastern Market last Saturday when I stopped by. For about nine years Olson, 50, has owned Thomas Magee's Sporting House Whiskey Bar in Eastern Market at 1408 E. Fisher Fwy. In recent times, Covid has presented business challenges. But he says things are getting back to normal, and he's looking forward to the Detroit Lions tailgaters in Eastern Market on Sundays, some of whom come to his bar during or after the game.
St. Alphonsus alums celebrate nearly 100-year-old school being torn down in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A private school in Dearborn is being torn down barely, missing its 100-year-old mark. St. Alphonsus was built in the early 1920s on Dearborn’s east side. The school expanded in 1926. On Sunday alumni and friends have a chance to say goodbye to the grade...
Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte
Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
Niagara Bottling facility opening in Macomb County
LANSING, Mich. – The state announced Thursday that a new water bottling facility would be opening in Shelby Township. Whitmer Administration released a statement that the new Niagara Bottling facility is estimated to bring in $103.6 million and 50 new jobs. “This investment by Niagara Bottling will create at...
Cancer-causing chemical found in Michigan pond
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- Michigan state investigators said test samples taken Thursday from Hubbell Pond in Milford showed low-level presence of a toxic chemical that was released into the Huron River System by the Tribar Manufacturing company in Wixom last weekend. Two crews from the Michigan Department...
Kim Adams returns to Local 4 on Monday with launch of new weather brand
Kim Adams will make her return to the WDIV airwaves on Monday, and she’s bringing a new weather brand along. Adams previously served as Meteorologist on Local 4 most recently in 2009. Starting Monday (Aug. 8), you can see Adams on Local 4 News weekdays at 4, 5, 6 and 11, streaming on Local 4+, and you can read her forecasts on ClickOnDetroit.
This place was voted the best craft store in the D
All week long we have been revealing the winners of our Vote 4 The Best contest, which is voted on by our viewers. Today Tati Amare revealed the winner of the craft store category: Scrappy Chic in Livonia. The owner of Scrappy Chic, Renee Ford, said winning is awesome and...
City of Taylor celebrates its 175th anniversary with fun-filled events
Happy birthday Taylor. No, not the singer Taylor Swift but the city of Taylor, which celebrated its 175th birthday with events at Heritage Park on Saturday. Hundreds showed up at the park for a day of fun activities for the kids and to soak in the history and city of Taylor pride.
One-of-a-kind Estate of Exceptional Living Spaces in Bloomfield Hills Hits Market for $9.95 Million
The Estate in Bloomfield Hills is a luxurious home with premium quality finishes and detail throughout now available for sale. This home located at 3499 Franklin Rd, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 07 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms with 12,143 square feet of living spaces. Call Jill R Beshouri – Max Broock, REALTORS®-Birmingham (Phone: 248 644-6700, 248 496-9464) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bloomfield Hills.
Dearborn Homecoming: Fireworks set to blast off near Ford World Headquarters
Dearborn Homecoming is back bigger and better than before after a two-year hiatus, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend. Homecoming will be open to the public from noon to 11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and all those from neighboring communities are invited to join in on the fun. Among the weekend's attractions are the carnival, live music, cultural tents, high school reunions, a giant bounce house, and fireworks.
Novi Medal of Honor recipient who threw himself on a grenade dies, still insisting he wasn't special
Seventy years ago, Robert Simanek threw himself on a grenade. It was a reflex, he would say later, a split-second response, and it earned him the Congressional Medal of Honor. The blast shaped the rest of his life. As for the medal, it hung in a frame on the wall of his den...
Deals and details: Mergers, acquisitions and new contracts across metro Detroit
Allegiant Air, Las Vegas, an airline, has a multi-year partnership as the official airline of the Detroit Pistons basketball team. Allegiant has bases in Flint and Grand Rapids. Website: Allegiant.com. TriMas Corp., Bloomfield Hills, a manufacturer in the industrial and aerospace markets, was awarded multi-year contracts with Boeing, Arlington, Va.,...
