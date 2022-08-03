Read on www.mlb.com
Jacob deGrom strikes out 12 over 5 2/3 innings, Mets top Braves
NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom struck out 12 and carried a perfect game into the sixth inning of his second start all season, pitching the New York Mets past the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Sunday for their 12th victory in 14 games.Pete Alonso drove in two runs and the first-place Mets finished with 19 strikeouts - including three in a row from closer Edwin Díaz to end it. They took four of five from Atlanta in their NL East showdown, extending their division lead to 6 1/2 games over the defending World Series champions.Pitching at home for the first time...
Nats aim for defensive flexibility with new-look middle infield
PHILADELPHIA -- The Nationals already made a change to their everyday shortstop, and more moves around the middle infield are expected this season. When Luis García got called up from Triple-A on June 1, he took over the shortstop role from Alcides Escobar. The 22-year-old has made 55 starts there, while veteran César Hernández has started all but three of the Nats’ 110 games at second base.
deGrom makes K history in dazzling return to Citi
NEW YORK -- Statistically speaking, no one has been as dominant as Jacob deGrom to start a career. Anecdotally speaking, no Mets pitcher has been as dominant this year as deGrom was on Sunday. In fanning seven of the first 10 batters he faced in a 5-2 win at Citi...
Challenged by Hinch, Manning proves his mettle
DETROIT -- Like many Major League teams, the Tigers have a box in their clubhouse where players can donate gear and equipment for Minor Leaguers. Among the items in the box on Sunday was a T-shirt featuring the likeness of former Tigers starter Matthew Boyd, who once pleaded for another inning with then-manager Ron Gardenhire by telling him, “This is what I train for. I was programmed for this.”
A forgettable series split proves Astros not untouchable
CLEVELAND -- When the final story is written on the 2022 Houston Astros, chances are their performance this weekend in Cleveland will look more like an aberration than a trend. So while it’s important to remember that the Astros aren’t as bad as they looked in their two losses, including...
Dunn to make 1st start since June 2021 Monday
MILWAUKEE -- Even though they knew he was still working his way back from a 2021 shoulder injury, the Reds wanted right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn to be part of the March trade that sent Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez to the Mariners. Dunn will finally get to make his...
Pirates unveil inaugural Hall of Fame class
BALTIMORE -- The Pirates are leaning into their storied history in a big way. The team unveiled its 19-member inaugural Hall of Fame class before Sunday’s series finale against the Orioles, detailing its plans to honor the most consequential contributors in franchise history. The class, composed of 16 MLB...
These Rangers prospects finally made it to the bigs
This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry’s Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Cole Ragans could not only feel, but see just how nervous he was for his MLB debut when he picked up a water bottle.
With 2 homers, Barrero ends 122-year Reds drought
MILWAUKEE -- Batting practice was optional for Reds hitters before Saturday's game against the Brewers. But the pregame schedule had carved out extra time for young shortstop Jose Barrero and hitting coach Alan Zinter to work together, one-on-one, on the field and in the cages. The payoff came quickly during...
Miranda, Gordon leading Twins' youth movement
MINNEAPOLIS -- In all of the discourse surrounding the American League Central this season, so much has been made of the relative youth of the Cleveland roster -- so it might have flown under the radar a bit that the Twins also have one of the youngest lineups in baseball this season.
Corbin, Nats trying to 'figure this out' after another short start
PHILADELPHIA -- Patrick Corbin found himself searching for answers again when he was pulled from his outing after just 2/3 innings for the second game in three starts. The 33-year-old southpaw’s pitch count soared to 43 pitches, resulting in six runs off five hits -- including two home runs -- and two walks and a hit-by-pitch without a strikeout against the Phillies in the Nationals’ 11-5 loss Saturday at Citizens Bank Park.
Four key moments that turned DH against Braves
NEW YORK -- Max Fried lost his matchup against Max Scherzer and Jake Odorizzi’s Atlanta debut didn’t go as smoothly as he had hoped. Consequently, the Braves fell 5 1/2 games back in the National League East after being swept by the Mets during Saturday’s doubleheader at Citi Field.
Oller has shaky audition before packed house
OAKLAND -- In anticipation of a packed house Saturday for the latest installment of the Bay Bridge Series, the A’s opened their parking lot gates earlier than usual for fans to get in their seats for first pitch. • Box score. Once inside the Coliseum, the crowd of 40,065...
White's Blue Jays debut 'an outing to build off of'
MINNEAPOLIS -- In just a few days, Mitch White has gone from a swingman to a very important man. The day after the Blue Jays acquired him from the Dodgers ahead of the Trade Deadline, Ross Stripling landed on the IL with a right hip strain. After we’d all spent the past 24 hours talking about the similarities between the two, it lined up perfectly for White to step into the rotation.
White Sox still seeking cure for inconsistency
ARLINGTON – The only positive for the White Sox to take away from an 8-0 loss to the Rangers Saturday night is that Globe Life Field has a retractable roof and the visitors didn’t have to play in the searing 99 degree heat of Arlington. Otherwise, it was...
Stifled by Monty, Yanks shut out for 4th straight loss
ST. LOUIS -- For the first time all season -- and that’s the surprising part -- the Yankees are in a bona-fide rut. After being shut out, 1-0, by the Cardinals on Saturday night in front of a record crowd at Busch Stadium, the Yankees are dealing with two interlocking problems. Two of their most powerful hitters haven’t been playing due to injury, two other everyday hitters are in miserable slumps and the upshot is an offense that has gone from invincible to docile rather abruptly.
After a coffee run, Burdick notches first MLB hit
CHICAGO -- Peyton Burdick, the Marlins’ No. 10 prospect, has had an eventful couple of days. He got the call on Wednesday that he was being called up to the big leagues, then he made his MLB debut on Friday. But Saturday was a day the rookie will never...
Vintage Scherzer, 'motivated' Mets sweep twin bill from Braves
NEW YORK -- Given how things tend to go around Willets Point, it was easy for some pockets of Mets fans to envision a worst-case scenario entering this weekend’s five-game series against the Braves. An Atlanta sweep would have pushed the Mets to second place for the first time since early April. More than that, it would have solidified the Braves as clear division favorites entering the stretch run of their NL East defense.
Haniger's return expected to goose lineup for stretch run
SEATTLE -- The Mariners’ bats were again held in check in a 7-1 loss to the Angels in Saturday’s nightcap of a doubleheader, but the return of arguably their best player could mean better times ahead. After a 14-week recovery from a Grade 2 right high ankle sprain,...
Willson enjoys Wrigley moment as Cubs map post-Deadline future
CHICAGO -- The Wrigley Field faithful had already given Willson Contreras a rousing ovation, welcoming him home after trade rumors never became reality. It was the catcher's turn to show his thanks to the only home fans he has ever known. "To be honest, I was looking forward to doing...
