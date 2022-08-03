Update: Deputies locate family of young boy found alone in Laveen

Read on www.azfamily.com
ABC 15 News
AZFamily
Deputies searching for man who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for a man who went underwater and didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant on Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., a man was swimming at the north end of the lake when he went underwater in the Humbug Cove area and wasn’t seen again.
AZFamily
Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
12news.com
MCSO: Man arrested after firing on deputies, barricading himself inside home in Waddell
WADDELL, Ariz. — Editor's note: the attached video is from a previous broadcast. A man was arrested with non-life-threatening injuries after a barricaded standoff with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies on Saturday, officials said. Reports from the MCSO said that deputies responded to a domestic violence call near Perryville...
fox10phoenix.com
Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
Authorities recover 6 stolen cars from two houses in south Phoenix, 1 arrested
PHOENIX — One man was arrested after authorities served a warrant on two residences in south Phoenix and recovered six stolen vehicles. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said after a month-long investigation, the Vehicle Theft Task Force took 37-year-old Brandon A. Jones into custody. Detectives observed Jones operating...
AZFamily
One person hospitalized after afternoon shooting in Surprise
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been hospitalized after a shooting this afternoon in Surprise. Police say they got multiple reports around 11 a.m. that someone had been shot near Elm Street and Bell Road. Another caller told police that the possible shooter had left the area. Officers went to the house where the shooter was believed to be hiding and are now securing the area.
fox10phoenix.com
AZFamily
Baby girl missing after birth mom takes her from foster family, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a five-month-old baby girl is missing after being taken from her foster family’s home in Phoenix Saturday night. Officers say 24-year-old Angelica Salinas, her birth mom, does not have custodial rights to the child and officials say they are concerned for the child’s safety.
AZFamily
Domestic violence call ends in officer-involved shooting in Waddell
WADDELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a man was taken to the hospital after he threatened people inside a home and deputies in Waddell late Saturday night. Police say it all started around 7:30 p.m. when deputies were dispatched to a home near Perryville...
fox10phoenix.com
Serial car theft suspect arrested in south Phoenix after month-long investigation
PHOENIX - A suspected serial car thief has been arrested by Arizona Dept. of Public Safety troopers in Phoenix. On Aug. 1, detectives served search warrants at two homes near 16th Street and Broadway and 16th Street and Southern after a month-long vehicle theft investigation. Brandon Jones, 37, was allegedly...
fox10phoenix.com
Family of victim in deadly West Valley shooting outraged at plea deal offered to shooter
The shooting, which happened in 2013, killed a Maricopa County detention officer, and the man who shot the detention officer, identified as Leonard Moreno, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail as part of a plea deal. Moreno has already served 9 of those 14 years. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
AZFamily
Man arrested after several stolen cars, some from Arkansas, were found in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a months-long investigation after five vehicles, a trailer, and a forklift were stolen from neighborhoods in Phoenix, Mesa, and the state of Arkansas. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say that they searched two houses and arrested Brandon...
AZFamily
Peoria man says thief used a tow truck to steal new pickup truck
Kari Lake wins...
fox10phoenix.com
Months after being shot, Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan's tracheal tube removed: 'Nothing short of a miracle'
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan has hit another milestone in his long recovery after he was shot eight times last year, including once in the head. The young officer was shot and seriously wounded in the line of duty back on Dec. 14 while searching for a man who was reportedly driving erratically in an area near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.
fox10phoenix.com
One dead in crash on Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue
One person is dead after a crash on the Loop 101 just before 6:30 Saturday morning near Glendale Avenue in Glendale.
AZFamily
Brazen thieves use tow truck to steal $100K truck out of Peoria man’s driveway
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s not something you see every day, crooks in a tow truck stealing a brand new $100,000 vehicle from the driveway of a home in Peoria. A Ring security camera caught the entire incident on video when it went down around 3 a.m. last Thursday.
ABC 15 News
24-year sentence for man who killed Arizona jail officer
A Phoenix man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for his convictions for manslaughter in the 2013 killing of a Maricopa County jail officer and for aggravated assault in the shooting of someone else two days later at a party. Authorities say Leonard Moreno, then 15 years old, fatally...
AZFamily
Family grieving after Peoria football player mysteriously dies in his sleep
Fans flocked to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix to show their support for the team and Brittney Griner following the conviction this week.
