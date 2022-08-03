Update: Deputies locate family of young boy found alone in Laveen

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been hospitalized after a shooting this afternoon in Surprise. Police say they got multiple reports around 11 a.m. that someone had been shot near Elm Street and Bell Road. Another caller told police that the possible shooter had left the area. Officers went to the house where the shooter was believed to be hiding and are now securing the area.

SURPRISE, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO