Berkshire County Families Can Make Some Good Money in September

With the way the weather is along with the change of seasons in the Berkshires, families have to keep a decent amount of clothing on hand for their children. As anyone who has kids knows, the little ones can grow out of their clothes quite quickly, and before you know it you have plenty of clothes around your house that currently can't go to use. If you're not going to have any more kids, why not make some money off those clothing items? (keep reading for seller information)
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Live 95.9

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

As Wahconah Park Restoration Committee re-imagines the historic ballpark’s future, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer outlines goals

Pittsfield, Massachusetts’ Wahconah Park was built in 1919. It’s been the site of concerts by American legends like Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson and seen generations of up-and-coming minor leaguers take to the field for affiliates of the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs. Today, the historic ballpark is the home of Futures Collegiate Baseball League team the Pittsfield Suns. This spring, the city announced that its grandstands would not be open for the summer due to concerns about their structural integrity.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Have You Noticed the Progress on East Street in Downtown Pittsfield?

No one likes the driving while the process of construction is on the roads. It slows traffic down when we're trying to get to our destination. Sometimes it diverts us to different routes we need to take to or from work, or wherever it is we are trying to go. However, it definitely is a nice feeling when you can see the end result from that particular construction being completed. Especially when that construction is on a road that typically has lots of daily traffic.
PITTSFIELD, MA
104.5 The Team

Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

How filming of The Gilded Age is impacting a Capital Region business

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Gilded Age is coming back to the Capital Region. Beginning Friday August 5, 2022, through Saturday, August 27, 2022, there will be various parking restrictions and road closures throughout the month to accommodate HBO filming of The Gilded Age in the City of Albany.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield announces road closures for street improvement project

Several streets in Pittsfield are closing for roadwork. On Monday and Tuesday, the city will be doing topsoil work at Appleton and Stratford Avenues and Howard Street, and cutting keyways for finished asphalt at Roselyn Drive, Cecilia Terrace, Euclid Avenue, Pinney Place, Albro Street, Schuyler Street and Donovan Street. Next...
PITTSFIELD, MA
travelawaits.com

After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast

On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
BURLINGTON, VT
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WSBS

An Amazing Berkshire County Car Show was a Big Hit (140 photos)

It was a hot night in the Berkshires on August 4 but that didn't stop the Great Barrington Fire Department from hosting their annual Main Street Car Show and what a site it was. Once again, I attended the car show in Great Barrington and there were plenty of classic cruisers lined up and down Main and Railroad Streets including street rods, muscle cars, classics, race cars, antiques, tucks, and more.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Weekend Outlook: Block Parties, Artwalks, and More

It's going to be a hot and steamy weekend in the Berkshires but there's plenty of cool things to do. North Adams will be closing Eagle Street to turn this First Friday into a block party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The monthly downtown event will feature music, street...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity

Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

