wamc.org
HUD approves relocating residents, razing Cohoes apartments next to embattled Norlite plant
The Cohoes Housing Authority Staff and Board of Commissioners says it has received approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to relocate residents of Saratoga Sites and demolish the complex. Issues related to the incineration of hazardous materials at the Norlite facility next door have plagued the...
Northampton chemical company leak prompts its immediate closure until problems fixed
NORTHAMPTON — Fire and police, as well as state regulators, responded Saturday morning to what was described as a “major water leak” at BI-QEM chemical company, which prompted its closure. A faulty sprinkler system caused damage to the facility and machinery at the plant at 238 Nonotuck...
Water restrictions coming for Pittsfield
An emergency water restriction for Pittsfield is due to start on Monday due to the lessening water supply of the Pittsfield Cleveland Reservoir.
Berkshire County Families Can Make Some Good Money in September
With the way the weather is along with the change of seasons in the Berkshires, families have to keep a decent amount of clothing on hand for their children. As anyone who has kids knows, the little ones can grow out of their clothes quite quickly, and before you know it you have plenty of clothes around your house that currently can't go to use. If you're not going to have any more kids, why not make some money off those clothing items? (keep reading for seller information)
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
wamc.org
As Wahconah Park Restoration Committee re-imagines the historic ballpark’s future, Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer outlines goals
Pittsfield, Massachusetts’ Wahconah Park was built in 1919. It’s been the site of concerts by American legends like Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson and seen generations of up-and-coming minor leaguers take to the field for affiliates of the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs. Today, the historic ballpark is the home of Futures Collegiate Baseball League team the Pittsfield Suns. This spring, the city announced that its grandstands would not be open for the summer due to concerns about their structural integrity.
Have You Noticed the Progress on East Street in Downtown Pittsfield?
No one likes the driving while the process of construction is on the roads. It slows traffic down when we're trying to get to our destination. Sometimes it diverts us to different routes we need to take to or from work, or wherever it is we are trying to go. However, it definitely is a nice feeling when you can see the end result from that particular construction being completed. Especially when that construction is on a road that typically has lots of daily traffic.
Abandoned Since 2009, See Inside this Former Albany Convent
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 7, 2022
Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000. Ileana Garcia to Tina M. DePalma, 5 Maple View Lane, Unit C, $300,000.
WRGB
How filming of The Gilded Age is impacting a Capital Region business
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Gilded Age is coming back to the Capital Region. Beginning Friday August 5, 2022, through Saturday, August 27, 2022, there will be various parking restrictions and road closures throughout the month to accommodate HBO filming of The Gilded Age in the City of Albany.
3 Restaurants With the Best Scenic Views in MA Are in Berkshire County
We're all familiar with plenty of great spots with breathtaking views throughout Massachusetts, let alone Berkshire County. But recently, three spots throughout Berkshire County were specifically chosen as part of the 18 top restaurants with the best scenic views throughout the Bay State. If you're in Pittsfield, you're already well...
WNYT
Pittsfield announces road closures for street improvement project
Several streets in Pittsfield are closing for roadwork. On Monday and Tuesday, the city will be doing topsoil work at Appleton and Stratford Avenues and Howard Street, and cutting keyways for finished asphalt at Roselyn Drive, Cecilia Terrace, Euclid Avenue, Pinney Place, Albro Street, Schuyler Street and Donovan Street. Next...
travelawaits.com
After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast
On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
westernmassnews.com
People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
MassDEP observing Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls
Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.
An Amazing Berkshire County Car Show was a Big Hit (140 photos)
It was a hot night in the Berkshires on August 4 but that didn't stop the Great Barrington Fire Department from hosting their annual Main Street Car Show and what a site it was. Once again, I attended the car show in Great Barrington and there were plenty of classic cruisers lined up and down Main and Railroad Streets including street rods, muscle cars, classics, race cars, antiques, tucks, and more.
Boston Globe
For $10m, a Berkshires retreat with a mid-century modern home, a bunkhouse, and an Airstream
This Berkshires estate offers an eclectic mix of housing to suit every taste, room to roam, and a pond fit for a president. Atwater, a 321-acre retreat at 14 Sullivan Road in Sandisfield, is on the market for $10,000,000 and set amid the scenic backdrop of the Berkshires and the pristine water views offered by the property’s own 33-acre Atwater Pond.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Block Parties, Artwalks, and More
It's going to be a hot and steamy weekend in the Berkshires but there's plenty of cool things to do. North Adams will be closing Eagle Street to turn this First Friday into a block party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The monthly downtown event will feature music, street...
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
