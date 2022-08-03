State widens testing, probe into hexavalent chromium

CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A mother and her 4-year-old daughter are in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Officers were sent to the crash at 10:32 p.m. on Aug. 3 on N. Michigan Avenue north of Stoker Drive in Carrollton Township. According to the...

CARROLLTON TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO