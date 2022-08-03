Would Faye Resnick Ever Join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? She Says…

Read on www.eonline.com
RHOBH star Erika Jayne sparks concern as she’s spotted with bruises after being served $50M lawsuit for fraud scandal
REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are worried about Erika Jayne after seeing the Bravo star covered in bruises amid a $50M lawsuit. The star appears to have taken an intense hobby amid the stress from her legal woes. The reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles,...
Why Do RHOBH Fans Think Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky Are Having an Affair?
Rumors about various Real Housewives can range from things that are true to things that are absurd. One rumor that has followed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years claims that there is an ongoing affair. Dorit Kemsley is already married to PK. Mauricio Umansky is happily married to...
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kathy Hilton Is Under Fire in Explosive Mid-Season Trailer
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. Kathy Hilton's sophomore season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills looks like it will be anything but hunky dory. Bravo just released the explosive mid-season trailer for RHOBH season 12 on July 21 and Kyle Richards' big...
Kristin Cavallari Reflects on "Messed Up" Feud With Lauren Conrad Over Stephen Colletti
Watch: Kristin Cavallari Talks "Messed Up" Feud With Lauren Conrad. Kristin Cavallari is ready to go back, back to the beginning. On July 19, the Laguna Beach star and her former co-star Stephen Colletti launched their new podcast appropriately titled Back to the Beach. After rewatching the very first episode of MTV's hit reality show, Kristin quickly expressed regrets about her behavior.
Is Carly Being Recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL? — Laura Wright Speaks Out!
When news broke that Laura Wright had caught COVID, many viewers immediately wondered if Carly would be recast on GENERAL HOSPITAL, even if only temporarily while the actress was required to isolate as she recovered. While there has been no official announcement from the soap or ABC, Wright herself reassured her fans via social media not to worry.
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten enjoy a date night in New York
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten are still going strong, On Thursday, the couple was spotted heading to dinner on the Upper West Side in New York City, and they were all smiles. GrosbyGroup Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on...
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
RHOBH's Kyle Richards Says She and Husband Mauricio Have Apologized to Garcelle Beauvais
Watch: Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH. Kyle Richards is setting the record straight for fans who may have been disappointed by her recent actions and her initial response to the controversy. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star came under fire after the July 6 episode showed...
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...
Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
Lamar Odom Reveals Ex-Wife Khloé Kardashian ‘Could Have Hollered At' Him For Another Baby
Lamar Odom is putting the offer out there! Khloé Kardashian's former husband has admitted he would have been available had The Kardashians star asked to have a baby with him. “She could have hollered at me for that,” Odom said in a video while at La Belle Vie Med Spa in Woodland Hills, Calif., on Tuesday, July 26.
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Fiancé Michael Xavier in Romantic Beverly Hills Ceremony
Eddie Murphy's eldest daughter Bria Murphy, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Nicole, married her actor fiancé Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE has exclusively learned. The happy couple wed in a private afternoon ceremony before 250 close friends and family. Bria, a 32-year-old artist and actress,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wendy Williams’ Producer Reveals How He Feels About the Show’s End – ‘She’s Not Doing Well’
Norman Baker served as a producer on 'The Wendy Williams Show' from its first season to the final show in 2022. Baker will now work for Sherri Shepherd but says Williams will be missed.
Tami Roman Reveals What Happened When She Tried To Join ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise
While moving on from 'Basketball Wives,' Tami Roman wanted to take her talents to the 'Real Housewives' franchise.
Kim Kardashian Shock: Kanye West's Ex To Wed Pete Davidson Next Month In Malibu? KUWTK Star Reportedly Told Kris Jenner She Wants Two Kids With Her New Boyfriend
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared an on-screen kiss during a Saturday Night Live episode in October 2021. Though their romance is relatively news, and they have graced a number of prestigious events together, the former partners of Kanye West and Ariana Grande have kept details of their swoon-worthy adventures mostly under wraps.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I am truly, deeply in love': Lisa Vanderpump gushes about her grandson Theodore and offers advice to Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz as she attends bar opening
Her daughter Pandora welcomed her first child last year. And Lisa Vanderpump gushed about her eight-month-old grandson Theodore at the grand opening of Schwartz & Sandy's on Tuesday. 'Oh it's better than I thought it would be!' the star, 61, told DailyMail.com. 'I mean I was anticipating falling in love...
Joe Gorga appears to shade sister Teresa Giudice on the eve of her wedding
Joe Gorga will be skipping sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding, and appears to have taken to social media to vent his frustration over their family woes. “BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY” the reality star, 42, wrote over a snap of himself with family and friends, including wife and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who will also be skipping her co-star’s nuptials. Melissa also posted about loved ones following news of the couple ditching the ceremony, sharing video with her brood along with caption, “God blessed me with an amazing family.” While Joe’s statement could’ve been his way of saying...
Jinger Duggar Wears Shortest Shorts Yet, Really Doesn't Care What Family Thinks Anymore!
Jinger Duggar stopped following her family’s rules a long time ago. Specifically, she threw the infamous Duggar dress code out the window when she married Jeremy Vuolo back in 2016. In case you’re somehow unfamiliar, the dress code is one of the many methods by which Jim Bob exerts...
Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split
Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’
The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
