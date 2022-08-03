Predicting presidential politics in 2024

With less than two weeks to go before the 2022 General Election, folks seem more fixated on the presidential campaign of 2024.

Dominated by public interest in 79-year-old President Joe Biden’s seeking a second term--he would be the oldest incumbent president to do so--and whether former President Donald Trump, 76, would again run, seem to be of paramount interest.

Nearly two-thirds surveyed this month say that Biden will run, and he has said he will do so, while over 55% of Republicans say they support Trump’s return to office. What the general public desires is a change at the top of the presidential ballot.

Fifty+ leaders within the Democratic Party have anonymously indicated two major concerns: 1. The president’s ability to advance the bulk of his agenda; 2. A 2022 Republican near sweep of national, state and local offices.

Said one unidentified source in a New York Times interview a month ago, Biden is “an anchor” to the party. A Florida party leader has suggested Biden “should announce his intent not to seek re-election…right after the mid-terms.”

After leaving office in 2021, Trump has not been subtle about his interest in being the Republican candidate again in 2024. “It’s not that I want to, the country needs this,” said Trump in an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity.

Trump’s assertion that he had won the 2020 election, no doubt, stimulated the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol; a U.S. House special committee investigating that incident is ongoing with likely legal consequences intimated for some in the Trump White House.

Under wraps is the fact that no top-tier presidential candidate in either party has emerged. But there are plenty looking at it and speculating. Among Democrats who would likely consider such a 2024 run are current Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, California Congressman Ro Khanna and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Republicans have some high-profile candidates in the mix, including former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former South Carolina Governor and U.N. delegate Nikki Haley.

For me, I predict that Biden will be re-nominated and run again even though his popularity ratings are below 40% at this time. I believe it is best for Republicans, of which I am one, that Trump be in the rear-view mirror.

I like the suggestion that Nikki Haley be the party’s 2024 standard bearer.

Chuck Slocum is president of The Williston Group (Chuck@WillistonGroup.Com) He used survey information from Emerson College, HarvardCAPS/ Harris Poll, FiveThirtyEight, Politico and YouGov in preparing this commentary.