The Good Fight’s Final Season and 4 Other Trailers You Missed
Our trailer roundup includes Paramount+’s The Good Fight Season 6; Netflix’s Love in the Villa, Dated & Related and Do Revenge; and Hulu’s Tell Me Lies. The sixth and final season of The Good Fight premieres on Paramount+ on Sept. 8, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. This season will take on Roe v. Wade, voting rights and the fate of Reddick & Associates. The cast includes Christine Baranski, John Slattery, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Charmaine Bingwa, Audra McDonald and Andre Braugher. Alan Cumming and Carrie Preston guest star.
All the Films and Shows HBO Max Quietly Removed
HBO Max continues to quietly pull more content from its streaming library. Along with the six Warner Bros. films the streaming service pulled over the past few weeks, we have since learned the streamer has removed more titles from its library than we first thought. And apparently, more cuts are coming as Warner Bros. Discovery plans to merge its two streaming services–HBO Max and Discovery+–by the summer of 2023, according to IndieWire.
Stranger Things Remains Streaming Monster in Nielsen Ratings for Week of July 4
Stranger Things was the most streamed program, according to Nielsen’s Weekly Streaming Top 10 list for the week of July 4. The popular horror series garnered 4.8 billion minutes viewed, down 19% from last week. The Amazon series Terminal List came in second with 1.56 billion minutes viewed and was also No.2 on the Top 10 Streaming Originals list. The Umbrella Academy was the third most streamed program, pulling in 1.27 billion minutes viewed.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
AWadd on Commanders fight song options: "The organization will always do the wrong thing […] I hate this team."
People Are Sharing Jobs That Unfairly Get A Bad Rap, And It's Wild How Misunderstood They Are
"I'm an embalmer. People assume we're creepy or morbid, but families do appreciate and understand the care we take with their loved one, which makes it all worth it."
JOBS・
The Recent Blumhouse Horror Film That Jason Blum Admits Was ‘Terrible’
Blumhouse is a name synonymous with many iconic horror film franchises, but as is the case with all horror, not every movie Jason Blum’s company churns out is a winner. The CEO was recently on hand in Locarno, where he admitted one of their recent horror movies was actually “terrible.”
We Finally Have a Definitive Answer on Why Batgirl Was Shelved
We finally have an answer on why Warner Bros. shelved the nearly completed feature film Batgirl, adapted from the DC Comics character. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained during the company’s second-quarter earnings call on Thursday that Warner Bros. Discovery wouldn’t release a movie just to have it out in the world.
How Agencies Pick the Perfect Song for Their Ads
Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering ad agencies. Nandika is the Adweek Faw Fellow covering ad agencies. She is a 2022 graduate of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign with majors in Psychology and Communication. Additionally, she has minors in Public Relations and Business.
Friday Stir
-Cricket Wireless is letting its customers do the talking in a new campaign that’s tagged with “People who come to Cricket, stay with Cricket.” The testimonial approach is a new one for the brand, and it teamed with longtime creative partner Argonaut, which developed a series of films that profile customers while still incorporating the brand’s trademark characters. The customers profess their loyalty and love for Cricket’s ease of use, affordability, high-speed 5G and more.
AMC Networks Elevates Christina Spade to CEO
AMC Networks has finally found its new CEO: the same person who already held down two positions in the company’s C-suite. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Jason Lynch. Jason Lynch is TV editor at Adweek, overseeing trends, technology, personalities and programming across broadcast, cable and...
Introducing Off Madison, an Adweek Podcast Exploring the Rise of Diverse Industry Talent
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. For a long time, New York’s bustling Madison Avenue has been synonymous with the world of advertising that we know today. But the landscape...
Revolving Door Roster Updates: Flight Story, Havas, Mason & More
It’s Friday, so of course, we’re back with our favorite agency roster switch-ups. Let’s dive into the biggest hires and promotions of the week. Creative production studio Ambassadors made two new key hires to strengthen its production team. Annejes van Liempd joined as executive producer in Amsterdam and Tessa Ward signed on as producer in New York.
The Diana Investigations Debuts Aug. 18 on Discovery+
Discovery+ released the official trailer for The Diana Investigations. The documentary offers a new perspective into the tragic death of Princess Diana of Wales, who died in a car accident in 1997 at the Point de l’Alma tunnel in Paris. Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed and their driver Henri Paul were also pronounced dead at the scene.
