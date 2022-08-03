Proposed Fremont Street curfew tabled by Las Vegas City Council

Read on www.fox5vegas.com
news3lv.com
After Mirage shooting, security and county commissioner say no need for metal detectors
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Following an isolated shooting incident in a Mirage hotel room on Thursday, a private security firm and a Clark County commissioner both said the Strip is still safe and there shouldn't be a need to implement a metal detector security measure as seen on Fremont Street.
8newsnow.com
Police: 1 man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a man who was dropped off at a North Las Vegas hospital early Saturday. North Las Vegas police responded to North Vista Hospital, 1409 E. Lake Mead Blvd., at about 4 a.m. after...
KTNV
Bridge closed at Hacienda Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road for 'special event,' RTC says
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The bridge at Hacienda Avenue and Mandalay Bay Road will be closed to vehicle traffic due to a "special event," according to the Regional Transportation Commission. RTC reports the closure will extend from the Luxor Hotel to Polaris Avenue, near Allegiant Stadium, but did not...
North Las Vegas Council backs City Clerk killing rent control measure
A ballot initiative to cap annual rent increases in North Las Vegas pushed by the Culinary Union met another significant hurdle when NLV City Council voted to uphold the City Clerk's rejection.
Las Vegas Civic Plaza, new pedestrian bridge plans set for review
Design plans for the $165 million Civic Plaza project are expected to go through review next week at a City of Las Vegas Planning Commission meeting.
Officers arrest Las Vegas man for assaulting security at DMV office
Officers from the Nevada DMV apprehended 31-year-old Willie Demario Jones for an incident involving an assault on a DMV security guard.
Las Vegas woman 'impersonated a cop, flashed stun gun' before robbing man
On July 29, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a Nevada woman for impersonating a police officer to rob a man in the Flaming Hotel and Casino in 2021.
Rising rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most
Rent inflation hurts low-income Las Vegas residents the most. New report shows the high cost of living in Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas smoke shop owner fights back, stabs robber
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As his store was being robbed, a Vegas smoke shop owner grabbed a knife and stabbed one of two masked criminals. FOX5 spoke with that shop owner Friday. Smokestrom Smoke Shop is on Sahara near Arville. On Wednesday, during the middle of the day, the...
City of Las Vegas launches initiative to eliminate all traffic fatalities
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas launched the Vision Zero Initiative with the goal of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries on Las Vegas roads by 2050. Vision Zero is an international strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe, healthy, and equitable mobility. The initiative was first […]
Fox5 KVVU
Social media personality arrested by Las Vegas police RAID officers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you come to Las Vegas to break the law, you will be held accountable even if you are a social media star. That is the message from LVMPD. Metro officers arrested social media personality Graham Liberal, who has millions of views on his car videos, after a tip about a car meet-up.
Fox5 KVVU
Human remains discovered at Lake Mead Saturday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - More human remains have been located at Lake Mead National Recreation Area as water levels continue to drop. The National Park Service said rangers received a call reporting the human skeletal remains at Swim Beach at about 11:15 a.m. Aug. 6. Rangers responded and recovered...
Fourth set of human remains found at drought-stricken Lake Mead
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — A fourth set of human remains have been found at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, where the country’s largest reservoir is located, authorities said. The discovery comes 12 days after a third set of human remains was found in...
2 men arrested after Las Vegas ‘street takeover’ event
Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a trick driving event in Las Vegas.
news3lv.com
Man killed in shooting near Washington, Decatur in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after he was shot in the central Las Vegas valley Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded around 5:36 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, on a report of a shooting in the 600 block of N. Yale Street, near Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Man stabbed in racially-motivated fight near Las Vegas Strip, police say
A white man accelerated his car and yelled at a group of Black individuals in what Las Vegas Metro police called a racial-motivated fight that left the suspect stabbed in an act of self-defense, officers said.
FBI Report: Las Vegas man arrested for running a COVID-19 relief scam
A Las Vegas resident was sentenced on Thursday to four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possessing a stolen firearm and running a fake COVID-19 relief scam.
Vacation rental owners sue state, Clark County over new law
Policy, politics and progressive commentary An association representing vacation rental owners in Southern Nevada is asking a judge to enjoin the state and Clark County from enforcing what it says are unconstitutional regulations imposed last month on the so-called ‘Airbnb’ industry, and to declare the state and local laws unconstitutional. A state law passed in 2021 required the county, which […] The post Vacation rental owners sue state, Clark County over new law appeared first on Nevada Current.
news3lv.com
Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An autopsy determined that a woman found dead in the east Las Vegas valley on Thursday was the victim of a homicide, according to police. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female at about 9:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Police: Person shot in hip in west Las Vegas near Peccole Ranch
Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a shooting near Fort Apache Road and Sahara Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
