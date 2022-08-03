ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

One of PlayStation's Best Games Becomes Steam Deck Verified

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts

PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says

PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomniac Games#Marvel Games#Playstation 5#Marvel Comics#Video Game#Nintendo Switch
ComicBook

Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak

A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises

Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ComicBook

New Fatal Fury Game Announced at Evo 2022

In what is likely the most surprising announcement to come from Evo 2022, video game publisher SNK announced that it's in the process of working on a new game in the Fatal Fury series. First started back in 1991, Fatal Fury is a legendary fighting game series that received multiple entries across SNK's Neo Geo platform. And while the mainline series hasn't been heard from in over 20 years, SNK has decided that it's now time to finally return with a new installment.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival

When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals Multiplayer Beta Dates

Activision and developer Infinity Ward have today officially announced the multiplayer beta dates for this fall's release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In a general sense, we already knew that a multiplayer beta would be taking place for MW2 prior to its launch in October. However, what wasn't yet known in an official capacity was when this trial period for the multiplayer component of the game would be happening. Luckily, we now have some official dates to circle on the calendar.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action

The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
COMICS
Gamespot

The Best FPS Games On Xbox Game Pass

First-person shooter fans have plenty to pick from on Xbox Series X and Xbox One, especially if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. A Game Pass Ultimate subscription unlocks some of the best modern first-person shooters in recent years, including multiple games from the Doom, Wolfenstein, and Battlefield franchises. Since the sheer number of options can be overwhelming on Game Pass, we decided to round up the best FPS games on Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer

A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PC port is Steam Deck verified

Developer Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man is now Steam Deck verified, ahead of the game’s PC release. The studio made the announcement yesterday, when it tweeted: “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified!” Meaning it joins the likes of God Of War as a Sony PC port on the Valve handheld.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium’ Review: Pick-Your-Own Coin-Ops, Presented With Class

Capcom’s compilations of its old-school arcade games are some of the best out there. Earlier in 2022 it put out a fighting game collection which bundled together some of what you know with enough of what you don’t, and graced it with all manner of shiny extras. The studio’s Beat ‘Em Up Bundle of 2018 is an all-timer of its kind, bringing together the knuckle-cracking likes of Final Fight, Knights of the Round and Battle Circuit for a belt-scrolling banger of a brilliant time. And between the pair, in 2021, came Capcom Arcade Stadium, a kind of DIY digital arcade where players got the exceptional shooter 1943: The Battle of Midway for nowt and then paid to expand the line-up of games, to a maximum of 32, from the years 1984 to 2001. So many greats, for so little cash - but just to spoil us further, here’s Arcade Stadium’s follow-up, bearing more classic experiences presented with near-peerless class.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Update Brings Great News for Nintendo Fans

If you're big on Nintendo's various hardware offerings including the Nintendo Switch and some of the company's classic controllers released recently, the latest Steam update that's currently in beta has some good news in store. The update in question focuses on two things and two things alone: added support for Joy-Cons to be used in Steam games as well as improved support for some of those classic, modernized Nintendo controllers people may have picked up in recent years.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The 'lost' Warcraft adventure game can now be played the way it was meant to be

Warcraft Adventures: Lord of the Clans was a point-and-click adventure game cancelled by Blizzard in 1998, and how time flies. The game was lost for most of its history, only existing in a few old screenshots and videos that floated around the internet, but in 2016 the full game suddenly appeared as a download (opens in new tab). It was playable, near-complete including cinematics and voice acting, and the individual who leaked it said: "This is my gift for all Blizzard fans, old and new."
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy