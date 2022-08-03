One of PlayStation's Best Games Becomes Steam Deck Verified

Read on comicbook.com
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
PS4 and PS5 Players Get Free PSN Gifts
PS4 and PS5 players can currently get a pair of free PSN gifts courtesy of Sumo Digital and Sony. When the PS5 launched, it did so with three notable games from PlayStation: Demon's Souls, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Only one of these games was and is a PS5 exclusive though, and that's Demon's Souls. The other two games were released on both PS5 and PS4. The more notable one is obviously the Spider-Man title, though the new freebie comes courtesy of the latter of the aforementioned trio of games.
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises
Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
These are the free PlayStation Plus games for August 2022
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, you know about PlayStation's free games featured each month. Here are the latest titles available for August with your membership.
Leaked Images From Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II’s Multiplayer Mode Confirm The Escape From Tarkov Style DMZ
After many football players were invited to play the new game early, Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s first pictures were displayed in the game. Online leaks of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer screenshots. Thanks to a few esports competitors who violated the embargo, some photographs showing the multiplayer interface have been leaked.
One Of The Titles Xbox CEO Of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer Most Anticipates Playing Is God Of War Ragnarok On The PlayStation
As he publicly stated on Twitter, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer is eagerly awaiting the release of God of War Ragnarok so that he may completely give in to its gameplay. In theory, this is typical as many people are anticipating a Sony PlayStation blockbuster. However, they do not control the...
New Fatal Fury Game Announced at Evo 2022
In what is likely the most surprising announcement to come from Evo 2022, video game publisher SNK announced that it's in the process of working on a new game in the Fatal Fury series. First started back in 1991, Fatal Fury is a legendary fighting game series that received multiple entries across SNK's Neo Geo platform. And while the mainline series hasn't been heard from in over 20 years, SNK has decided that it's now time to finally return with a new installment.
Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo Have a Surprising New Console Rival
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals Multiplayer Beta Dates
Activision and developer Infinity Ward have today officially announced the multiplayer beta dates for this fall's release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In a general sense, we already knew that a multiplayer beta would be taking place for MW2 prior to its launch in October. However, what wasn't yet known in an official capacity was when this trial period for the multiplayer component of the game would be happening. Luckily, we now have some official dates to circle on the calendar.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Hypes Up Mirko's Season 6 Action
The Rabbit Hero: Mirko will be one of the many heroes taking center stage during My Hero Academia Season 6, and now one awesome cosplay is hyping up the hero's big fights! Rumi Usagiyama has been one of the major key interest characters ever since she was first introduced to the series during the Pro Hero arc. Now that we have gotten to see her in action in very small moments over the fourth and fifth seasons, she'll be finally unleashed in full as she is one of the many heroes leading the charge against the villains in the anime's coming war.
The Best FPS Games On Xbox Game Pass
First-person shooter fans have plenty to pick from on Xbox Series X and Xbox One, especially if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass. A Game Pass Ultimate subscription unlocks some of the best modern first-person shooters in recent years, including multiple games from the Doom, Wolfenstein, and Battlefield franchises. Since the sheer number of options can be overwhelming on Game Pass, we decided to round up the best FPS games on Game Pass.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Claims Another New Pokemon Was Hidden in Newest Trailer
A Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker claims that one more new Pokemon was secretly introduced during this week's Pokemon Direct. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company introduced three new Pokemon that will appear in this fall's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet games. However, a notorious leaker with a track record of insider knowledge about the new Pokemon games claims that the most recent trailer showed off one additional new Pokemon hidden in plain sight. Riddler Khu, who hinted at the appearance of both Fidough and Cetitan before the release of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, claims that a floating hot rod that appears within the trailer contains a Poison/Steel-type Pokemon that resembles an engine. You can check out the full tweet below.
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PC port is Steam Deck verified
Developer Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man is now Steam Deck verified, ahead of the game’s PC release. The studio made the announcement yesterday, when it tweeted: “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified!” Meaning it joins the likes of God Of War as a Sony PC port on the Valve handheld.
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in August 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
‘Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium’ Review: Pick-Your-Own Coin-Ops, Presented With Class
Capcom’s compilations of its old-school arcade games are some of the best out there. Earlier in 2022 it put out a fighting game collection which bundled together some of what you know with enough of what you don’t, and graced it with all manner of shiny extras. The studio’s Beat ‘Em Up Bundle of 2018 is an all-timer of its kind, bringing together the knuckle-cracking likes of Final Fight, Knights of the Round and Battle Circuit for a belt-scrolling banger of a brilliant time. And between the pair, in 2021, came Capcom Arcade Stadium, a kind of DIY digital arcade where players got the exceptional shooter 1943: The Battle of Midway for nowt and then paid to expand the line-up of games, to a maximum of 32, from the years 1984 to 2001. So many greats, for so little cash - but just to spoil us further, here’s Arcade Stadium’s follow-up, bearing more classic experiences presented with near-peerless class.
Steam Update Brings Great News for Nintendo Fans
If you're big on Nintendo's various hardware offerings including the Nintendo Switch and some of the company's classic controllers released recently, the latest Steam update that's currently in beta has some good news in store. The update in question focuses on two things and two things alone: added support for Joy-Cons to be used in Steam games as well as improved support for some of those classic, modernized Nintendo controllers people may have picked up in recent years.
The 'lost' Warcraft adventure game can now be played the way it was meant to be
Warcraft Adventures: Lord of the Clans was a point-and-click adventure game cancelled by Blizzard in 1998, and how time flies. The game was lost for most of its history, only existing in a few old screenshots and videos that floated around the internet, but in 2016 the full game suddenly appeared as a download (opens in new tab). It was playable, near-complete including cinematics and voice acting, and the individual who leaked it said: "This is my gift for all Blizzard fans, old and new."
