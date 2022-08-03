Tempe PD arrests 2 in murder

The Tempe Police Department announced Aug. 3 it has arrested two men in connection with a July 28 fatal shooting.

Christian Renteria has been charged with first-degree murder and over a dozen of related charges, including marijuana sales. Javier Cruz was charged solely with first-degree murder and marijuana sales, according to a news release from the department.

The shooting took place near Southern Avenue and Priest Drive. The victim was 19-year-old Ki’Marion Woods.

Tempe PD said the digital forensic investigation of cell phone records and interviews led to the arrests. Renteria also admitted to shooting Woods and leaving the scene after his arrest.