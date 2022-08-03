ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Congress Park pool finally open after month-long delay

By Jennifer McRae
 4 days ago

A New Swimming Pool Is Finally Open In Congress Park 00:22

After a month-long delay and more than $10 million, the Congress Park pool is open for splashing around.

The city began renovating the pool last year at a cost of $10.1 million. The funding for the reconstruction was part of the Elevate Denver bond. The pool was built in 1955, and had some major leaks.

Denver officials blamed the delayed opening on the late May winter storm that kept the paint from curing properly.

RELATED: Congress Park Pool opening delayed

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass documented multiple cracks in the pool that appeared shortly after the concrete was poured, but the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure said that there is nothing structurally wrong with the pool.

The Congress Park pool will stay open through Aug. 13.

