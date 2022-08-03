ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown arrested on criminal speeding charge

By José M. Romero, Arizona Republic
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lIAvh_0h3bvkPe00

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was arrested early Wednesday morning on a criminal speeding charge, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed to USA TODAY Network.

The arrest happened at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday along Loop 101 in north Phoenix. Brown was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

The Cardinals issued a statement Wednesday morning on the matter.

"We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate," the statement read.

Brown was activated off the non-football injury list Monday and took part in a walk-through portion of that day's training camp practice at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals are bringing him along slowly after a minor hamstring injury landed him on the injured list to open camp, and he had not done any work on the field until Monday .

NFL RECORD PROJECTIONS: Can Cardinals return to playoffs in 2022?

OPINION: Dolphins' failed pursuit of Tom Brady leaves QB Tua Tagovailoa in unenviable spot again

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23S3mv_0h3bvkPe00
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (2) speaks with a Cardinal staff member during Arizona Cardinals practice at State Farm Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Glendale. Antranik Tavitian/The Republic

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that the hope was that Brown could get on the field by the end of the week.

"We're just easing him back. And we want to start off with the walk-throughs. And then I'm hoping by the end of the week he can start some (independent work), and then I'm guessing Monday full go if everything stays on course," Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury on Wednesday said the Cardinals had hoped Brown could be back by this weekend. The news of Brown's arrest broke shortly after Kingsbury's comments following Wednesday's practice.

Brown was a marquee acquisition for the Cardinals in the offseason in a trade made to help offset the absence of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is suspended for the regular season's first six games .

State law says a person can be charged with criminal speeding if he or she exceeds 85 mph on a highway. Criminal speeding is a Class 3 misdemeanor under Arizona law, and possible punishments include up to 30 days in jail and up to a $500 fine.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Cardinals receiver Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown arrested on criminal speeding charge

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Football
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Saints rookie Trevor Penning kicked out of camp after third fight

Training camp fights are a common occurrence across all 32 NFL franchises. Tempers flare under a tense environment in the heat of summer, with many players fighting for their football lives while others try to prove they belong. That was the case for the New Orleans Saints first-rounder Trevor Penning....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Usa Today Network#Hollywood Brown#Qb Tua Tagovailoa#The Republic Cardinals
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Photoshoot Video

Erin Andrews is having some fun before the 2022 NFL season kicks off. The longtime sideline reporter for the NFL was a model for her own 'Wear by EA' clothing line this week. It looks like she had a great time. "I’m no model that’s for sure. But grateful for...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals make decision on RB coach following disturbing battery charges

Some disturbing reports emerged on Friday regarding Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon, who was involved in a domestic battery case back in May. The details of the case are quite graphic and horrific, with Saxon being charged with a Level 6 Felony of allegedly assaulting a woman in front of a child younger than 16-years-old in an incident that started at an Indianapolis area Costco and then continued at the home of the woman.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Announces Commitment

Five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. has announced where he'll play college football. It turns out he's staying home. On Saturday afternoon, Sampson revealed that he's committing to the LSU Tigers. Sampson had offers from Alabama, Florida State, Texas A&M and several other Power Five programs. However, none of them...
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

562K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy