Mancini hits HR in first at-bat with Houston Astros

By Brandon Weigel
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE -- Trey Mancini's last at-bat in Baltimore was a home run, and his first at bat on the Houston Astros was the same result.

Only the circumstances were, well, very different.

In Wednesday's Astros-Red Sox game, Mancini hit a high shot to left field with a man on in the bottom of the 2nd inning that landed 377 feet away, according to MLB Statcast, landing in a section of Minute Maid Park known as the Crawford Boxes.

Under the new outfield dimensions at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, where the left-field wall was pushed back before the start of the season, Mancini's hit may well have resulted in a long fly out. In Houston, it was a no-doubter.

During his last game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on July 28, the 30-year-old first baseman got a little assistance . Mancini poked a ball to right field, which Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Josh Lowe appeared to lose track of. The ball instead hit Lowe in the cheek and bounded toward the corner, allowing Mancini to chug around the bases. The play was scored as an inside-the-park home run.

Also of note, Mancini's first hit as an Oriole, back on Sept. 20, 2016, was a round-tripper, and it also came against the Boston Red Sox.

Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Baltimore Sun

'You absolutely have been thrilling me': Brooks Robinson's return to Camden Yards coincides with a passion for this year's Orioles

The theme meandered through the years, from his stint as an 18-year-old in Major League Baseball to playing in Cuba in 1957 and then to the Orioles clubhouse Saturday as an 85-year-old. Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson's words all came back to the same idea, no matter how many twists it took to get there: He loves baseball. Even more, he loves baseball in Baltimore, the city he has ...
BALTIMORE, MD
