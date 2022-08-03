ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals Receiver Marquise Brown Arrested for Criminal Speeding

By Aaron Decker
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KP2nL_0h3bvcLq00

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown was arrested on Wednesday for criminal speeding

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested Wednesday morning for speeding.

KTAR News and Arizona Sports confirmed through the Arizona Department of Public Safety that Brown was arrested on criminal speeding charges.

Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. after speeding on the Loop 101 in North Phoenix, according to DPS spokesman Bart Graves. Brown was booked in the Maricopa County Jail. DPS would not comment further on the arrest.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required,” the Cardinals said in a statement.“ We will comment further as appropriate."

Arizona law considers criminal speeding more than 85 mph or more than 20 mph above the posted sped limit. Later in the day, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports reported that Brown was clocked at 126 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The Cardinals practice began at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and Brown was a noticeable player missing on the field. Before the news broke, head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke to the media and was asked about when Brown will begin practicing.

“We had hoped, maybe this weekend but we’re going to be smart,” Kingsbury said. “When he’s back I want him to be full speed and confident. I would guess maybe this weekend.”

Brown recently was taken off the team’s non-football injury list due to a hamstring issue. The wide receiver was on the field Tuesday during the team’s stretches but went back to the locker room.

“We’re just easing him back in,” Kingsbury said on Tuesday. “We want to start him with the walkthroughs and I’m hoping by the end of the week he can start some [individual drills] and I’m guessing Monday be full go.”

Brown spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before being traded to the Cardinals during this year's draft. A high level of excitement surrounded Brown who is best friends with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney and his girlfriend were killed in a car accident in the summer when his SUV hit a car and crashed into a brick wall. It was found that the vehicle was traveling at an excessive speed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Football
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Football
thecomeback.com

Saints rookie Trevor Penning kicked out of camp after third fight

Training camp fights are a common occurrence across all 32 NFL franchises. Tempers flare under a tense environment in the heat of summer, with many players fighting for their football lives while others try to prove they belong. That was the case for the New Orleans Saints first-rounder Trevor Penning....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#Ktar News#Dps#Hollywood Brown
ClutchPoints

Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt

Since quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over as the Kansas City Chiefs starter in 2018, the Chiefs offense hasn’t ranked lower than sixth in the league in points scored or total yards. However, if there is one weakness on Mahomes’ side of the ball in KC, it’s at the running back position. After several years of […] The post Dark-horse Chiefs rookie is Patrick Mahomes’ new Kareem Hunt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Arizona Cardinals Place Coach On Administrative Leave

The Arizona Cardinals are placing an assistant coach on administrative leave. The NFC West franchise is placing running backs coach James Saxon on administrative leave. Saxon, 56, has been charged with domestic battery. "The Cardinals have put RB coach James Saxon on administrative leave, the team said in a statement....
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy