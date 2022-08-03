465,660-square-foot industrial development set to break ground in Round Rock

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission is projecting that areas surrounding Austin are expected to outpace the City of Austin's job market. From 2020 to 2030, jobs in the Austin metro are expected to grow by 26%, while the City of Austin is expected to see a 23% increase. While the numbers indicate Austin will add nearly 180,000 jobs by 2030 and neighboring cities will add a combined 97,500, the percent change in the surrounding cities outpaces Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO