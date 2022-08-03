ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

465,660-square-foot industrial development set to break ground in Round Rock

KVUE
KVUE
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kvue.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Austin job market projected to fall behind the surrounding area, TWC data shows

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission is projecting that areas surrounding Austin are expected to outpace the City of Austin's job market. From 2020 to 2030, jobs in the Austin metro are expected to grow by 26%, while the City of Austin is expected to see a 23% increase. While the numbers indicate Austin will add nearly 180,000 jobs by 2030 and neighboring cities will add a combined 97,500, the percent change in the surrounding cities outpaces Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Commerce, TX
Round Rock, TX
Business
Round Rock, TX
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Government
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Austin, TX
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Spectacular 2-story Home with 5 Beds and 5 Baths in Austin Hits The Market at $4.15 Million

The Home in Austin, a new construction designed by Davey McEathron offers a wide open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for abundant natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 2104 Ann Arbor Ave, Austin, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ryanne Vaughan (Phone: 512-222-3015) & Anthony Gibson (Phone: 512-699-8507) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

New apartments at Plaza Saltillo include "workforce housing" at lower price points

AUSTIN, Texas — A new complex is entering Austin’s hot apartment rental market. But this one is promising to have a few units at some much-needed lower price points. The Talavera Lofts are brand new but a few income-restricted units are sporting rental rates we haven’t seen in years. How long can that last in these inflationary times?
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Management#Construction Contract#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Idi Logistics
KVUE

Terry Black's Barbecue buys more real estate, opening additional locations

AUSTIN, Texas — Terry Black's Barbecue LLC is slowly stocking up on real estate as they open new restaurant locations, the Austin Business Journal reported. The restaurant has a Dallas location and an Austin location, which sits at 1003 Barton Springs Road. A roughly 4,000-square-foot location in Lockhart, the twin owners' hometown, will spring up some time this year, and the Journal reported plans for a Driftwood site.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Company that runs Austin airport's South Terminal sues the City

AUSTIN, Texas — The company that owns and runs the South Terminal at Austin's airport is trying to stop the City from taking control of it. LoneStar Airport Holdings filed a lawsuit against the City. In June, City officials approved a plan to use eminent domain to take over...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
KXAN

Austin Energy works to keep Earth’s last Moontowers on forever

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s moonlight towers (aka moontowers) are a unique piece of the city’s history, and recent sightings of one being dismantled can be a shock for some. But Austin Energy said not to worry, as the utility plans to keep them in Austin (and on this planet) forever.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

BAE Systems moving key programs to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Virginia-based BAE Systems, an aerospace company and defense contractor, will move "key programs from its control and avionics solutions unit to Austin," the Austin American-Statesman reported. The move comes with plans to bring on 100 new employees, 75 of which the company anticipates hiring before year's...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy