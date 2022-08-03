465,660-square-foot industrial development set to break ground in Round Rock

Read on www.kvue.com
Austin wants to expand its airport to the South Terminal, company operating it files lawsuit
A lawsuit was filed Monday against the City of Austin by Lonestar Airport Holdings, LLC, the company that operates out of the South Terminal at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
Austin job market projected to fall behind the surrounding area, TWC data shows
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Workforce Commission is projecting that areas surrounding Austin are expected to outpace the City of Austin's job market. From 2020 to 2030, jobs in the Austin metro are expected to grow by 26%, while the City of Austin is expected to see a 23% increase. While the numbers indicate Austin will add nearly 180,000 jobs by 2030 and neighboring cities will add a combined 97,500, the percent change in the surrounding cities outpaces Austin.
‘We knew this was coming’: Another bar on Rainey Street set to close for new residential development projects
Reina, a popular bar on Rainey Street, announced in a social media post Friday its last day of operation would be September 11.
Modern furniture store Joybird to host grand opening on Aug. 22
Joybird modern furniture carries furniture for every room in the house. Joybird, a modern furniture store carrying “high-quality, responsibly sourced furniture meant to last a lifetime” is scheduled to have a grand opening at the Domain Northside on Aug. 22 at 3211 Palm Way, Ste. 162, Austin. The...
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Spectacular 2-story Home with 5 Beds and 5 Baths in Austin Hits The Market at $4.15 Million
The Home in Austin, a new construction designed by Davey McEathron offers a wide open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing for abundant natural light is now available for sale. This home located at 2104 Ann Arbor Ave, Austin, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with nearly 4,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ryanne Vaughan (Phone: 512-222-3015) & Anthony Gibson (Phone: 512-699-8507) at Keller Williams Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Austin.
Williamson County homeowners concerned about growing rock crushing operations
Wilco Aggregates recently filed an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit to operate on the Armadillo Ranch on County Road 284.
CBS Austin
New apartments at Plaza Saltillo include "workforce housing" at lower price points
AUSTIN, Texas — A new complex is entering Austin’s hot apartment rental market. But this one is promising to have a few units at some much-needed lower price points. The Talavera Lofts are brand new but a few income-restricted units are sporting rental rates we haven’t seen in years. How long can that last in these inflationary times?
Williamson County tax office hours will change mid-August
The Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector's offices will change their hours of operation later this month. All four locations will be affected.
wealthofgeeks.com
Elon Musk Plans to Build His Own Private Airport, Neighbors Not Happy
There is a rumor going around that Elon Musk is planning to build a new private airport in Central Texas. The report states that Musk is developing a plan for the private airport to be located near Bastrop. Don't Let Your Dreams Be Dreams. As of now, only conceptual plans...
Terry Black's Barbecue buys more real estate, opening additional locations
AUSTIN, Texas — Terry Black's Barbecue LLC is slowly stocking up on real estate as they open new restaurant locations, the Austin Business Journal reported. The restaurant has a Dallas location and an Austin location, which sits at 1003 Barton Springs Road. A roughly 4,000-square-foot location in Lockhart, the twin owners' hometown, will spring up some time this year, and the Journal reported plans for a Driftwood site.
Company that runs Austin airport's South Terminal sues the City
AUSTIN, Texas — The company that owns and runs the South Terminal at Austin's airport is trying to stop the City from taking control of it. LoneStar Airport Holdings filed a lawsuit against the City. In June, City officials approved a plan to use eminent domain to take over...
Lago Vista voters to decide whether to cut ties with CapMetro in November
LAGO VISTA, Texas — The City of Lago Vista could cut ties with Austin's Capital Metro. The transportation authority has one bus route that takes passengers from Lago Vista to the Lakeline MetroRail station. CapMetro also offers its on-demand pick-up service in Lago Vista. Right now, one cent of...
ktswblog.net
Several Central Texas cities announced water restrictions, San Marcos conditions may worsen
Many cities in Central Texas have announced new water restrictions due to the Texas drought. Though San Marcos has water restrictions, issued April 04, 2022, there is a chance of restrictions increasing. Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Buda, Kyle, and Georgetown all have new water restrictions that affect residential areas, commercial...
Water usage advocates want LCRA to update Water Management Plan as drought, development stress water supply
AUSTIN, Texas — This week, the Williamson County Commissioners Court declined to take a vote to recommend the Lower Colorado River Authority update its Water Management Plan sooner rather than later. "They did not want to get out of their lane and said that the works of LCRA with...
KXAN
Austin Energy works to keep Earth’s last Moontowers on forever
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s moonlight towers (aka moontowers) are a unique piece of the city’s history, and recent sightings of one being dismantled can be a shock for some. But Austin Energy said not to worry, as the utility plans to keep them in Austin (and on this planet) forever.
La Popular Taqueria to open first Texas location in Austin
La Popular Taqueria is coming to Austin this winter. (Courtesy of La Popular Taqueria) La Popular Taqueria is coming to the Lantana Place shopping center at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. The restaurant is set to be done in January and will start receiving customers in February.
BAE Systems moving key programs to Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Virginia-based BAE Systems, an aerospace company and defense contractor, will move "key programs from its control and avionics solutions unit to Austin," the Austin American-Statesman reported. The move comes with plans to bring on 100 new employees, 75 of which the company anticipates hiring before year's...
dailytrib.com
Trees cut down for Marble Falls hotel-conference center to be replaced citywide
The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. approved a new tree planting program during the board’s regular meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The program will replace trees due to be cut down for construction of the planned hotel-conference center, The Ophelia Hotel Marble Falls. The site at the corner of...
'We did grow this from the ground up': Owners of Doc's Drive-In in Buda hope theater lands in good hands
BUDA, Texas — Have you ever wanted to own your own drive-in movie theater? Well, now is your chance!. Doc’s Drive-In in Buda is up for sale, and when you buy it you get the whole 7.9-acre property and everything with it. That includes the two drive-in movie...
KVUE
