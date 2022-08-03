ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Named One The 'Best US Seaside Cities For A Summer Escape'

By David Cifarelli
 4 days ago
A view of the Boston skyline from a boating dock on the Charles River Photo Credit: cytis on Pixabay

We're all looking for a summer getaway, but what most Massachusetts residents may not realize is that one of the best summer escapes is right in their backyard.

Boston was one of 12 cities to make Fodor's Travel's list of "Best U.S. Seaside Cities for a Summer Escape."

"Nothing quite compares to a summer trip to Boston," the travel site said. "It’s bound to be an unforgettable summer memory."

Fodor's mentioned several of Boston's top tourist spots including Newbury Street, The Freedom Trail, Mike's Pastry in the North End and of course Fenway Park.

The site even said that baseball fans can catch an "immersive Red Sox Experience" at Hotel Commonwealth, located just around the corner from the historic ballpark.

The experience includes an overnight stay at the hotel, four Red Sox tickets in the Pavilion section of Fenway Park, a $500 gift card to the Red Sox team store and more.

"Plus, their Fenway Park Suite and Baseball Suite both boast prime views of Fenway and other one-of-a-kind collectibles (like authentic Fenway dirt!)," Fodor's continued.

The only other New England destination to make the list was Kennebunkport in Maine. You can read the full list by clicking here.

Enjoy a feast this August in the North End

The City of Boston has long been culturally diverse, with many different neighborhoods that celebrate the ethnicity of the immigrants that originally settled there. Boston’s South Boston is famous for their festive St. Patrick's Day celebration, as is the Chinatown neighborhood for their elaborate Chinese New Year’s celebration.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Thrillist

The 11 Best Deals You Can Score During Dine Out Boston

Boston is home to spectacular cuisine 365 days a year, but spring and summer usher in some truly incredible opportunities for Bay State gourmands thanks to Dine Out Boston. Established back in 2001, this food-focused event occurs for two weeks each March and August, with the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau working with local restaurants to highlight some of the finest dining experiences available in the city.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
