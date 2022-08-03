Boston Named One The 'Best US Seaside Cities For A Summer Escape'

A view of the Boston skyline from a boating dock on the Charles River Photo Credit: cytis on Pixabay

We're all looking for a summer getaway, but what most Massachusetts residents may not realize is that one of the best summer escapes is right in their backyard.

Boston was one of 12 cities to make Fodor's Travel's list of "Best U.S. Seaside Cities for a Summer Escape."

"Nothing quite compares to a summer trip to Boston," the travel site said. "It’s bound to be an unforgettable summer memory."

Fodor's mentioned several of Boston's top tourist spots including Newbury Street, The Freedom Trail, Mike's Pastry in the North End and of course Fenway Park.

The site even said that baseball fans can catch an "immersive Red Sox Experience" at Hotel Commonwealth, located just around the corner from the historic ballpark.

The experience includes an overnight stay at the hotel, four Red Sox tickets in the Pavilion section of Fenway Park, a $500 gift card to the Red Sox team store and more.

"Plus, their Fenway Park Suite and Baseball Suite both boast prime views of Fenway and other one-of-a-kind collectibles (like authentic Fenway dirt!)," Fodor's continued.

The only other New England destination to make the list was Kennebunkport in Maine. You can read the full list by clicking here.

