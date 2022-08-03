ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

Troopers: Man charged in Fulton County woman’s May death in fire; Suspect was FedEx driver in area

By Chuck D
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FipL_0h3buMO700
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

EPHRATAH A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the May fire death of an woman in the town of Ephratah, New York State Police said.

The release identified the suspect Anthony L. Dotson, Jr., 24, of Yorkville, Oneida County.

Dotson now faces one count of second-degree murder in the May 13 death of Sara E. Stinnett.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYq2p_0h3buMO700

Dotson’s residence, just west of Utica, is about 45 miles west of the murder scene. State police, however, indicated Dotson worked as a delivery driver for FedEx and had a route in the Ephratah area.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

A state police release Wednesday did not offer a motive in the murder or further details on Dotson’s alleged actions.

The investigation began May 13 as troopers and first responders responded to a structure fire at 517 Route 67 in Ephratah. The homeowner, Stinnett, was found dead inside the home.

The preliminary investigation, however, found evidence of suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. The subsequent investigation then led to Dotson’s arrest.

The incident remained under investigation Wednesday and state police asked anyone with information to contact investigators at CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov

Dotson was arraigned and ordered held without bail.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

More from The Daily Gazette:

  • Schenectady native saxophonist teaches recorder to kids at Hamilton Hill Arts summer camp (with extr...

Categories: Fulton Montgomery Schoharie, News

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPGCP_0h3buMO700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0h3buMO700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Myn2R_0h3buMO700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0h3buMO700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YmBYD_0h3buMO700

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Man arrested on harassment charges

Someone who works at the Albany County Sheriff’s Office says they were being harassed. Now one man is facing charges. Police tell us 56-year-old Mark Linehan made several phone calls to an employee at the office, to the point it became disruptive and alarmed the victim. Linehan was arrested...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, NY
County
Oneida County, NY
City
Schoharie, NY
Oneida County, NY
Crime & Safety
Fulton County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
City
Yorkville, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County woman accused of acting in manner injurious to a child, according to State Police

FLOYD- A local woman is faced with an accusation stemming from reports of a domestic dispute earlier this week, authorities say. Maggie L. White-Swanson, 33, of Holland Patent, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen), shortly after 10:00 a.m. Thursday. She is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of acting in a manner injurious to a child (under 17).
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Murder#New York State Police#Structure Fire#Violent Crime#Ephratah#Gazette Coverage Ensure#Dailygazette Com
spectrumlocalnews.com

Madison County: Cocaine overdoses at home lead to resignation of prosecutor

A member of the Madison County District Attorney's Office has resigned after deputies responded to his home last week for a report of two people overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine, according to the county sheriff's department. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the home of Assistant District Attorney Bradley J. Moses...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Missing 58-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Schaghticoke

A 58-year-old woman who was reported missing in upstate New York has been found dead. The body of Lisa DeAngelis, of Cambridge in Washington County, was positively identified Friday, Aug. 5, in Rensselaer County, New York State Police said. Investigators said they recovered the woman’s body in a wooded area...
SCHAGHTICOKE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
informnny.com

Oneida County Sheriff report ATV accident in Camden

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a woman and juvenile were involved in an ATV accident in the Town of Camden on August 3rd. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday deputies arrived at Wolcott Road regarding an ATV accident. 21-year-old Kaila M....
CAMDEN, NY
Romesentinel.com

Drug possession, trespassing charged in Madison County, deputies say

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced the following recent arrests:. • Robert M. Mothersell, 51, of Syracuse, was charged in Lenox on July 29 with third, fifth and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree use of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and several additional vehicle and traffic violations.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Otsego County father accused of hitting son with metal water bottle

An Otsego County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting his 5-year-old son with a metal water bottle. According to the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched when the son was admitted to Bassett Hospital with an eye injury. Clayton Truax, 25, of Roseboom, was arrested on...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in Fulton County house fire ruled homicide

State police arrested a 24-year-old man from Oneida County for the murder of 74-year-old Sara Stinnett. Anthony Dotson Jr. is the man charged. Back in May, Stinnett was killed in a house fire at 517 State Route 67 in Ephratah. Police ruled it a homicide a month later. State police...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Poland FD responds to blaze in Cold Brook

COLD BROOK, N.Y. - Crews were called to the scene of a fully-involved structure fire in Cold Brook late Saturday evening. It happened around 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of Rose Valley Road and Main Street. Multiple agencies, including Newport and Poland Fire Departments, responded to the call. The American...
COLD BROOK, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
259
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy