Troopers: Man charged in Fulton County woman’s May death in fire; Suspect was FedEx driver in area

EPHRATAH – A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the May fire death of an woman in the town of Ephratah, New York State Police said.

The release identified the suspect Anthony L. Dotson, Jr., 24, of Yorkville, Oneida County.

Dotson now faces one count of second-degree murder in the May 13 death of Sara E. Stinnett.

Dotson’s residence, just west of Utica, is about 45 miles west of the murder scene. State police, however, indicated Dotson worked as a delivery driver for FedEx and had a route in the Ephratah area.

A state police release Wednesday did not offer a motive in the murder or further details on Dotson’s alleged actions.

The investigation began May 13 as troopers and first responders responded to a structure fire at 517 Route 67 in Ephratah. The homeowner, Stinnett, was found dead inside the home.

The preliminary investigation, however, found evidence of suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. The subsequent investigation then led to Dotson’s arrest.

The incident remained under investigation Wednesday and state police asked anyone with information to contact investigators at CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov

Dotson was arraigned and ordered held without bail.

