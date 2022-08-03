Man arrested after robbing, stabbing a man

Read on ktul.com
Galesburg man arrested after not paying Cherry Street bar bill…twice
A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.
Peoria man arrested for possession of loaded gun, assault
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested Elander L. Simmons on multiple charges after his employer reported his behavior to the police. Police were called to a business in the 1000 block of W. Detweiller just before noon on Friday, Aug. 5 for reports of a male employee, identified as Simmons, making threats to the staff.
Police: Masked suspects stick up pizza delivery driver in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –We’re learning about a reported robbery of a pizza delivery driver in Peoria this week. Police say it happened Thursday shortly after 11:40 a.m. The victim told officers he was delivering pizza to an address off West Malone Street and Griswold in south Peoria when two armed suspects wearing black hoodies and face masks held him at gunpoint, robbed him and fled the scene.
Three-vehicle accident seriously injures two
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say some serious injuries were caused during a late-morning accident Saturday. Peoria Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says the accident occurred at 11:22 a.m., at Knoxville and Maywood, not far from the intersection of Knoxville and Forest Hill. Three vehicles were involved, and from traffic...
Over 200 grams of crack cocaine seized in Peoria arrest
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was arrested and more than 200 grams of crack cocaine was seized after police executed a search warrant in a Peoria home Thursday afternoon. 53-year-old Mikeren D. Turner was arrested for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.
Sheriff: Man caught on video throwing, punching dog
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is facing animal cruelty charges after being accused of beating a dog. On Monday, the Peoria Sheriff's Office was alerted of a video of a man beating a dog. The video reportedly showed the man throwing the dog against a wall and punching...
Man injured in shooting on E. Republic
PEORIA, Ill. — One person was shot in the leg Wednesday night in Peoria in a shooting that happened near Glen Oak Park. Police officers were called around 10:50 p.m. to E. Republic Street, near N. Central Avenue. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth told 25 News that the...
Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
Arrest made in Peoria County animal cruelty incident
DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — An arrest was made in relation to an animal cruelty case in Dunlap. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, 39-year-old Nicholas M. Prince turned himself in to detectives Wednesday. The sheriff’s office was shown a video by the Peoria County Animal...
Fire displaces Peoria residents early Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to home on W. Harper Terrace, near W. Hamilton Place, by residents reporting a fire in their kitchen Saturday morning. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said just before 5:30 a.m., first responders found black smoke coming from the front door and flames in the back of the home.
Man sentenced to 18 years for Peoria homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The man accused of shooting and killing another man last September pleaded guilty in a court appearance Wednesday, just months after a deadlocked jury was unable to decide the case. Orlando Alexander, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of 35-year-old Isaac Payton.
Peoria police investigating early morning ATM break-in
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police are investigating after an ATM was broken into early Tuesday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to an alarm call in the 6000 block of Knoxville Avenue - near the corner of North Prospect Road. Upon arrival, officers found an ATM machine...
Driver Crashes Into Utility Pole After Falling Asleep At The Wheel, Police Say
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash that shut down a small portion of Peoria on Thursday morning. According to police, a driver fell asleep at the wheel while commuting to work and ran into a utility pole near East 48th Street and South Peoria Avenue. Crews...
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
Man pleads guilty in 2021 homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is going to prison for the city’s 22nd homicide last year, but not on the original charges he faced. Peoria County Court records indicate Orlando Alexander, 43, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of Second Degree Murder. In exchange, two First Degree...
Fiery crash requires extrication, emergency medical treatment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were required to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a passenger in a fiery 3-car crash late Saturday morning. Emergency responders were called to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Knoxville and Maywood. One driver was trapped in their vehicle and another vehicle was on fire.
