ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
auburn-reporter.com

Gerald C. Lybeck Jr | Obituary

Gerald C. Lybeck Jr was born in Minot, North Dakota on December 7, 1954. When he was 3 years old, he moved with his mother, sisters Debi and Jayne and brother Lory to Auburn, Washington by train. Jerry Sr drove a large truck loaded with their belongings arriving almost the same day in Seattle at Janet’s parents’ winter home.
AUBURN, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Daniel John Shields | Obituary

Daniel John Shields born in Chicago Sept.29, 1942 to Ralph Thomas and Eloise Leonard Shields passed away June 11, 2022 in Seattle. He was the third of four children. Dan attended Catholic schools including DePaul University where he earned a degree in History with a minor in Philosophy. Upon graduation...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy